Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details

The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Customers leaving a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
Customers leaving a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

Apart from negative attention over quality issues on social media, retail giant Walmart has also been hit hard by multiple product recalls. Many of these have been triggered by the risk of contamination. In the most recent incident, Walmart supplements were pulled off shelves over a possible Salmonella outbreak. The ingredient in the product that has spurred the FDA into action is moringa. A couple of companies have initiated voluntary recalls after several reports of illnesses were made. This follows a serious Listeria outbreak that triggered a recall.

A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Walmart announced that it is raising its minimum wage for store employees in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour.|Getty Images|Photo by Joe Raedle
A Walmart worker stocking the shelves. (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Joe Raedle)

According to a report in Newsweek, a company named Food To Live sells its products through Walmart. It recalled Organic Moringa Leaf Powder and Organic Supergreens Powder Mix in several measurements. Food To Live even said that they would offer a full refund to their customers. The company has also reported several instances of its customers falling sick, but none were directly tied to the product. Since the matter requires urgent investigation, both companies seem to be cooperating with the authorities.

Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)
Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)

Salmonella is not to be taken lightly because the microbe can cause severe and even life-threatening illnesses in people, especially those with other medical conditions. Those infected may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. There are also reports of the infected suffering from heart issues or even arthritis. Companies have suspended production of the moringa-based items, and that will remain the case for some time.

Walmart finds itself in the middle of this kind of controversy for the second time in a couple of weeks. Earlier, it was reported that peaches that were sold at the company’s store were recalled due to a Listeria risk. Costco and Trader Joe’s were also among retail chains whose stores sold the product. The recall was issued by Moonlight Companies for both yellow and white peaches after being initiated by the FDA.

The FDA also issued an alert about the same, which said that packs of individual pieces of white and yellow peaches with PLU stickers reading 4401 or 4044 were the ones affected. Apart from that, multipacks of both kinds of peaches with UPC codes 8 10248, 03165 6, 8 98429, or 00209 1 were also recalled. Another product, called Peppermint Peaches and Kroger Yellow Peaches, has also been removed from stores in the past.

Since customers expect the best quality products from these major supermarket chains, such recalls are highly disappointing and a cause for concern.

Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?

Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%

Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think

