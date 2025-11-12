ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think

UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
Image of a Walmart store and screenshot of a Walmart bear mug (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter and Walmart Website)
In the age of social media, trends often dictate spending habits and products that go viral sell like hot cakes, although some of them are overpriced. As a leading retail chain, Walmart has a reputation for offering quality at par with big brands but at lower prices. It has now launched its own selection of new glass bear-shaped cups to capitalize on the growing demand for Starbucks' viral "Bearista Holiday Mug." After the coffee giant ran out of its limited edition cups and faced criticism for it, Walmart swooped in as the savior. Multiple sellers and Walmart's website are offering the 20-ounce "Bear Straw Cup," which looks a lot like the Bearista Cup, for just $13. This is nearly half the price of the Starbucks version, which was sold at $29.95.

Representative image of a Walmart (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)
The version available on Walmart's website features a clear glass teddy bear cup that also has a green ridged beanie hat lid and a straw like the Starbucks cup. The product has a striking resemblance to the viral Bearista mug, and shoppers have a variety of sellers to choose from, with prices ranging from $13 to $44. The versions are marketed as suitable for coffee, cocktails, cold drinks, and more.

Screenshot showing a listing for the cup on Walmart's website (Image source: Walmart.com)
Walmart isn't the only retailer to cash in on the trend. Soon after Starbucks launched the cup, Aldi also announced that it would be dropping their own limited-edition holiday-shaped cups. “Miss out on that $30 bear? Well, we’ve got this little diva,” the discount grocery chain wrote on social media, sharing a picture of a glass container shaped like a gingerbread man with a golden lid and a straw. This cup was priced even lower than Walmart's dupes, at just $4. 

On November 6, Starbucks launched the cup in the shape of a teddy bear in a beanie, and people went berserk. “From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter,” the coffee giant wrote in the description of the cup on its website. The 20-ounce holiday collectible nearly caused a stampede with customers camping out to get their hands on one. The stock sold out almost instantly, and many were left yearning for the cute cup. With this, the resale market surged, and listings for the cup started popping on eBay and Mercari, starting from $30, going up to $1,000 and more. 

Many accused Starbucks of not providing enough cups to some stores and of employees buying the cups in multiples before opening. Starbucks responded to the commotion, sharing an apology. “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations, and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” Starbucks' spokesperson told People. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused," the statement added.

