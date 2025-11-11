Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details

Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.

Walmart is one of the most popular destinations that Americans head to for holiday shopping. Naturally, the retail giant has decided to cash in on its popularity to get more people to sign up for memberships. Usually, when someone avails the Walmart Plus membership, they have to pay $98 per year. However, at the moment, the supermarket chain is offering the membership at half the price, which is $49 until December 2nd. Of course, the usual price will be deducted if one opts for a renewal later, according to a report in The Verge.

Image of a Walmart storefront. (Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Boyle)

This is a great deal for a lot of customers, so close to the holiday season. The benefits one receives from the company for being a Walmart Plus member are immense. For starters, orders above $35 will be delivered without any delivery charge, and shipping will be free for all orders, irrespective of the monetary value. A new subscriber will also get subscriptions to either Paramount Plus or Peacock, with ads.

Apart from that, Walmart Plus members will also be able to avail of limited-time offers, like five months free on Apple Music. A lot of people will see the Black Friday sale offers as the perfect time to do some shopping for the holiday season, and being a Walmart Plus member has its perks in that aspect as well. Members will get access to the Black Friday sale five hours before regular customers.

Representative image of a Walmart shopper. (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell)

This is the first of multiple Black Friday sales, and this one will last until November 16, both for online products and for in-store shopping. The second phase of the sale will begin at 12 AM ET on November 28 and will go on until November 30.

It is not surprising to see a company like Walmart rolling out such an offer just ahead of the holiday season. Some may even argue that it is a page straight out of Costco’s playbook. Costco relies heavily on membership fees, which form a big part of its revenue. So, ahead of the holiday season, they, too, launched a deal that could lure Americans to opt for the membership plans.

People line up to get a Costco membership. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

The supermarket chain recently announced that new Gold Star members would receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card that can be used in the future. The Gold Star membership costs $65 per year, but there is a catch if you want to avail the shop card. A shopper has to provide a valid email address and set up auto-renewal of the membership plan on a Visa card at the time of sign-up. The auto-renewal part is important, because without that, the digital shop card will not be given.

