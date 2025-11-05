Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk

The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.

Major retailers promise good quality at lower prices, but in the past couple of years, they have been hit by massive recalls triggered by contamination fears. In the latest recall, peaches sold across multiple retailers, including Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target, and more, have been recalled over possible contamination with Listeria. The recall was issued by Moonlight Companies for both yellow and white peaches. It was initiated by the Food and Drug Administration, urging consumers to check their pantries and get rid of the affected products.

According to the alert posted on the FDA website, Reedly, California-based Moonlight Cos., announced the recall last week for its conventional yellow and white peaches. The affected fruit was distributed under the Moonlight and Kroger brands and was sold between September 16 and October 29 across major retailers, including Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, Food Lion, Trader Joe's, and Walmart, with a facility code of P1.

According to the FDA alert, the recalled products include packs of individual pieces of white and yellow peaches with PLU stickers reading 4401 or 4044. Furthermore, multipacks of both kinds of peaches with UPC codes 8 10248, 03165 6, 8 98429, or 00209 1 have also been recalled. Other varieties, including "Peppermint Peaches and Kroger Yellow Peaches have also been recalled. The packs carry the UPC codes 00266 4, 8 10248, 03163 2, 8 10248, 03087 1, 8 10248 or 03186 1, and 11110 or 18174.

In a separate recall, Peach Salsa sold by Supreme Produce LLC was also recalled over concerns of the same contamination. The affected product sold in Kroger carries the UPC code 85006540364 and best by dates of 10/12/2025 to 10/29/2025. The states where the product was sold include Illinois, Colorado, Georgia, Washington, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arizona, Oregon, and Michigan.

Additionally, the producer highlighted that the recall does not include Moonlight peaches with the words "Washington" or "Organic" on the packaging or PLU sticker. Consumers are urged to check their pantries and discard any peaches that are affected by the recall. In case they have any queries, they can reach Moonlight directly at 855-215-5017, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Eastern Time.

The peaches may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections in certain vulnerable groups. According to Mayo Clinic, Listeria is commonly found in water, soil, and animal feces. The strain of bacteria can contaminate a variety of food items and can survive refrigeration. The bacteria cause Listeriosis, an infection that can be dangerous and potentially fatal for older or immunocompromised people. It can even cause miscarriages or stillbirths among pregnant women. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea,” the company said in its announcement.

