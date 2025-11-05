ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk

The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a woman smelling peaches at a grocery store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by SDI Productions)
Representative image of a woman smelling peaches at a grocery store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by SDI Productions)

Major retailers promise good quality at lower prices, but in the past couple of years, they have been hit by massive recalls triggered by contamination fears. In the latest recall, peaches sold across multiple retailers, including Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target, and more, have been recalled over possible contamination with Listeria. The recall was issued by Moonlight Companies for both yellow and white peaches. It was initiated by the Food and Drug Administration, urging consumers to check their pantries and get rid of the affected products. 

According to the alert posted on the FDA website, Reedly, California-based Moonlight Cos., announced the recall last week for its conventional yellow and white peaches. The affected fruit was distributed under the Moonlight and Kroger brands and was sold between September 16 and October 29 across major retailers, including  Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, Food Lion, Trader Joe's, and Walmart, with a facility code of P1.

Representative image of a woman wearing examining peaches in a grocery store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Stefania Pelfini la Waziya)
Representative image of a woman wearing examining peaches in a grocery store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Stefania Pelfini la Waziya)

According to the FDA alert, the recalled products include packs of individual pieces of white and yellow peaches with PLU stickers reading 4401 or 4044. Furthermore, multipacks of both kinds of peaches with UPC codes 8 10248, 03165 6, 8 98429, or 00209 1 have also been recalled. Other varieties, including "Peppermint Peaches and Kroger Yellow Peaches have also been recalled. The packs carry the UPC codes  00266 4, 8 10248, 03163 2, 8 10248, 03087 1, 8 10248 or 03186 1, and 11110 or 18174.

In a separate recall, Peach Salsa sold by Supreme Produce LLC was also recalled over concerns of the same contamination. The affected product sold in Kroger carries the UPC code 85006540364 and best by dates of 10/12/2025 to 10/29/2025. The states where the product was sold include  Illinois, Colorado, Georgia, Washington, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arizona, Oregon, and Michigan.

Additionally, the producer highlighted that the recall does not include Moonlight peaches with the words "Washington" or "Organic" on the packaging or PLU sticker. Consumers are urged to check their pantries and discard any peaches that are affected by the recall. In case they have any queries, they can reach Moonlight directly at 855-215-5017, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Eastern Time.

The peaches may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections in certain vulnerable groups. According to Mayo Clinic, Listeria is commonly found in water, soil, and animal feces. The strain of bacteria can contaminate a variety of food items and can survive refrigeration. The bacteria cause Listeriosis, an infection that can be dangerous and potentially fatal for older or immunocompromised people. It can even cause miscarriages or stillbirths among pregnant women. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea,” the company said in its announcement.

More on Market Realist:

Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk

Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces

Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
COSTCO
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
Despite landing on 'Lose Everything' twice, LeRoy Quinn won the biggest prize.
5 hours ago
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
NEWS
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
According to AOL's calculations, the rebate is a niche perk catering to people with high incomes.
1 day ago
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
NEWS
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
The directive comes after the Trump administration froze SNAP Payments from November 1.
1 day ago
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
COSTCO
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
The retailer is offering special discounts to its Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Members.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
Fans were shocked and tickled to see the issue blow out of proportion on social media.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
4 days ago
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
5 days ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
Harvey was very invested in the game and reacted to every answer with enthusiasm.
6 days ago
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
COSTCO
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.
7 days ago
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
COSTCO
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.
Oct 28, 2025