Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk

The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.

Major retail chains have been plagued by contamination and health hazards in addition to quality issues. As part of the latest recall, More than 2.2 million pounds of a popular ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky have been pulled from the shelves of Costco over concerns about the product containing metal wires. The product, 'Golden Island Fire-Grilled Pork Jerky Korean Barbecue', popularly sold at Costco and Sam's Club, was voluntarily recalled by its producer, LSI, Inc., after it received multiple customer complaints about pieces of metal in the jerky. According to the official press release of the Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA), no confirmed injuries have been reported so far. Federal health officials have urged consumers to immediately discard or return the affected product.

LSI Inc. issued the voluntary recall of about 2,277,540 pounds of Golden Island Fire-Grilled Pork Jerky Korean Barbecue after receiving multiple complaints from customers who found metal wire in the product. The product was sold in retail chains, including Costco and Sam's Club, in 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce pouches, in locations across the country.

According to the FSIS release, the affected jerky product has a shelf life of one year with “best by” dates between "October 23, 2025, to September 23, 2026." The product subject to recall carries the establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The release further shared a link containing the list of product codes.

Issuing the recall, LSI Inc. stated that the contamination from metal wires came from the conveyor belt used in the production of the jerky. So far, there have been no reports of injuries linked to the recall. However, since the product has a year-long shelf life, the FSIS is concerned that some of it may be stored in the pantries of consumers. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to check for the details printed on the packaging and throw away or return the affected items.

Representative image of pork jerky (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Penpak Ngamsathain)

The recall comes after California-based Foster Poultry Farms recalled nearly four million pounds of its chicken corn dog products over concerns of wood fragments found in the products. The popular frozen snack Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs was pulled from Costco's shelves after the FSIS found fragments of wood in a line of products from the manufacturer. As a safety measure, Costco voluntarily issued the recall in early October for the affected products sold between March 14 and October 4. According to the initial announcement, at least five people were injured after consuming the affected product, CBS News reported.

