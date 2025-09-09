ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions

A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a Costco store (left) and image of Dubai style chocolate at Costco (right) (Cover image source: Getty Images and Slobo and Instagram | costcofindsca)
Representational image of a Costco store (left) and image of Dubai style chocolate at Costco (right) (Cover image source: Getty Images and Slobo and Instagram | costcofindsca)

Costco has been called out for product quality by several consumers on social media in the past couple of years. In addition to that, it has also been forced to order massive product recalls over contamination issues. As part of the latest and probably one of its largest recalls, Costco has pulled viral Dubai Style Chocolates off its shelves. The dessert that took the internet by storm is also manufactured by one of Costco's suppliers, Rolling Pin, which has issued the recall. This has been done to minimize the risk of reactions because of a lack of information about allergens printed on its pack.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shannon Fong (@costco.so.obsessed)

 

The retail giant shared a recall notice of the Dubai Style Chocolate item from Rolling Pin Baking Co., mentioning the details of the item and the concern about potential allergic reactions. "The allergen statement inadvertently listed 'gluten' as the allergen, rather than 'wheat,'" the notice read. The supplier further mentioned that while the risk of reactions is minimal since gluten is mentioned and found in wheat, out of an abundance of precaution, the recall was issued. "In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement," the statement added.

Costco and the supplier further urged customers to return the product to their local store if they are allergic to wheat. "In the event there are any wheat allergies in your household, please return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice read. Sharing the details of the product, the notice mentioned that the affected products carry the purchase dates of between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025. The statement also mentioned that the products remaining on the shelves have been pulled off. In the notice, Rolling Pin Baking Co. urged customers to call their customer support line at 1-833-331-2993 for any queries or concerns.

Representative image of customers walking by the membership counter at a Costco (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of customers walking by the membership counter at a Costco (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

While the Dubai-style chocolate initially went viral at the start of 2024, its demand and popularity don’t seem to be fading away. For those unfamiliar, the dessert resembles a chocolate bar that’s filled with pistachio cream and toasted, shredded Kunefe, which is essentially baked phyllo dough. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOSS (@bossblue.eats)

 

While thousands of videos featuring the chocolate bar have gone viral on social media, one video shows the recently recalled product as well. In May, food TikToker Laney shared a video that now has over 120,000 likes, describing the dessert as “rich milk chocolate pralines with crunchy kadayif & pistachio filling.” In the video, the product was seen in a green bag that contained mini wrapped chocolates.

@laneygrn i found mini dubai choc bars at costco !!! @rollingpinsnacks #costcofinds #dubaichocolate ♬ original sound - laney

 

The product in the video also mentioned milk, soy, nuts (pistachio), and gluten, but not wheat, as the allergens. 

More on Market Realist:

Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue

New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated

Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
2 hours ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
2 days ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
7 days ago