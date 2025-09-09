Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions

A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.

Costco has been called out for product quality by several consumers on social media in the past couple of years. In addition to that, it has also been forced to order massive product recalls over contamination issues. As part of the latest and probably one of its largest recalls, Costco has pulled viral Dubai Style Chocolates off its shelves. The dessert that took the internet by storm is also manufactured by one of Costco's suppliers, Rolling Pin, which has issued the recall. This has been done to minimize the risk of reactions because of a lack of information about allergens printed on its pack.

The retail giant shared a recall notice of the Dubai Style Chocolate item from Rolling Pin Baking Co., mentioning the details of the item and the concern about potential allergic reactions. "The allergen statement inadvertently listed 'gluten' as the allergen, rather than 'wheat,'" the notice read. The supplier further mentioned that while the risk of reactions is minimal since gluten is mentioned and found in wheat, out of an abundance of precaution, the recall was issued. "In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement," the statement added.

Costco and the supplier further urged customers to return the product to their local store if they are allergic to wheat. "In the event there are any wheat allergies in your household, please return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice read. Sharing the details of the product, the notice mentioned that the affected products carry the purchase dates of between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025. The statement also mentioned that the products remaining on the shelves have been pulled off. In the notice, Rolling Pin Baking Co. urged customers to call their customer support line at 1-833-331-2993 for any queries or concerns.

While the Dubai-style chocolate initially went viral at the start of 2024, its demand and popularity don’t seem to be fading away. For those unfamiliar, the dessert resembles a chocolate bar that’s filled with pistachio cream and toasted, shredded Kunefe, which is essentially baked phyllo dough.

While thousands of videos featuring the chocolate bar have gone viral on social media, one video shows the recently recalled product as well. In May, food TikToker Laney shared a video that now has over 120,000 likes, describing the dessert as “rich milk chocolate pralines with crunchy kadayif & pistachio filling.” In the video, the product was seen in a green bag that contained mini wrapped chocolates.

The product in the video also mentioned milk, soy, nuts (pistachio), and gluten, but not wheat, as the allergens.

