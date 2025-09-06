ECONOMY & WORK
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated

Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a worker pushing carts outside a Costco Wholesale store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tim Boyle)
One of America's largest warehouse retailers, Costco, has officially rolled out its new policy on store timings for its members. The chain has introduced "Early Shopping Hours" for its executive members or the highest paying members, under which they can enter the stores and shop up to one hour earlier than other members on weekdays and on Saturdays, and half an hour earlier on Saturdays. As the rule went into effect starting the Labor Day week, it has caused some issues with the non-executive members.

Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store (Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Representative image of customers walking by the membership counter (Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While the policy was announced on June 30, according to The Street, the store allowed a 'grace period' for its Gold Star and Business tier members to adjust to the modified hours of shopping. However, that period ended on August 31, causing a stir among the lower-paying members. For reference, Costco's Executive membership costs $130 per year, while the Gold Star and Business memberships cost $65 per year. As per the publication, following the end of the grace period, non-executive members could be prevented from entering or checking out during the early shopping hours.  

A shopper displays her Costco Wholesale membership card | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle
Representative imag of a shopper displaying her Executive membership card (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tim Boyle)

While some shoppers were happy with the policy going into full effect, reports of non-executive members causing a scene at multiple stores soon went viral across social media. Taking to Reddit, one Costco shopper, @ReasonableCucumber10, shared that while they loved the new rule, especially after upgrading their membership, they came across other Gold Star members protesting. 

"What cracks me up the most, though, is people who show up an hour early without executive thinking they’ll get in, then cause a big scene when they are denied access. They are literally coming before opening hours, haha. 5-10 minutes before is different, but throwing a fit that you can’t get in right when the executive hours start," the user wrote in their post. 

New Executive Hours:
byu/ReasonableCucumber10 inCostcoWholesale

 

As the post got tons of upvotes on the platform, fellow Costco shoppers chimed in to share their opinion on the new rule and their experience with the change. "On Day 1 of the executive hour, I worked at the entrance door. By 9:14 am, we were being recorded and told we were discriminating against Gold Star members, and she's calling a lawyer. We said "okay" and waved at the camera," wrote one worker, @JennLegend3. "Now that’s insane. Demanding to get the same privilege just by getting early without paying for it," added a fellow shopper, @Hexybae.

Comment
byu/ReasonableCucumber10 from discussion
inCostcoWholesale

 

Meanwhile, some shoppers also reported people being kicked out for causing a scene. "Seen that today about a customer getting kicked out. Well worth the money. I mentally feel lighter knowing it’s not chaos to get what you want and get out," shared @93Volts

Comment
byu/ReasonableCucumber10 from discussion
inCostcoWholesale

 

As per Fox News, despite the outrage, the policy is here to stay as Costco is among the retailers that are attempting to capitalize on revenue from their higher-earning customers. 

