Family's Disappointment About Annual Cashback From Costco Sparks Online Debate

Everyone likes receiving cash-backs on purchases and is especially helpful amidst rising prices, but one family was disappointed when the amount they received for their Costco Executive Membership fell short of expectations. Costco is known for offering Executive Members a 2% Annual Return scheme where they receive 2% back on their annual purchases, as part of a loyalty rewards program. But for TikToker @90zdad and his family, the anticipated excitement turned into disappointment when they opened their letter from Costco.

Also Read: Netizens Explain How Customers Are Abusing Costco’s Generous Return Policy

In a video shared on TikTok, @90zdad involved his daughter in the suspenseful moment as they eagerly awaited the reveal of their cashback amount. With the Costco letter in hand, @90zdad explained to his family that they would receive approximately 2% of their prior year's purchases. The family speculated on the potential amount, with guesses ranging from $375 to $420. However, their excitement quickly waned when they learned the actual figure. Despite expecting a substantial return, given their significant purchases, the family received only $187 back for their annual expenditures.

Reflecting on the disappointing outcome, @90zdad mentioned that they had received close to $200 in cash back the previous year. With high hopes fueled by their considerable spending, particularly on Dyson products, the family anticipated a more substantial return this time around. Disheartened by the modest return, the family humorously remarked that the cashback merely covered the cost of their Costco membership.

Sharing a different experience on TikTok, user @NoHugs reminisced about splitting a Costco membership with a friend years ago. Despite minimal interaction over the years, the friend, now residing in California, surprised @NoHugs by Venmoing their share of the Costco return, marking a rare moment of connection. @TaraBowers, a non-Costco member, sought advice from the TikTok community on whether investing in a $140 membership or opting for the $60 option was more worthwhile. The diverse responses showcased varying opinions, with factors like access to Costco gas and overall spending habits influencing the decision-making process.

Also Read: This Woman Just Returned a Couch To Costco After Using It For Over 2 Years, No Receipt

The cash-back reward serves as a token of appreciation from Costco for their loyalty as customers even if the amounts fall short of customer expectations. Costco's Executive Membership program remains popular among shoppers, offering various benefits and rewards to its members. The 2% Annual Return scheme is just one of the many perks that attract customers to enroll in the program.

Also Read: Is Costco’s $120 Executive membership Worth Your Money?

User @Jerry inquired about Costco gas inclusion, highlighting its importance in evaluating the membership's value. Meanwhile, @Apple User495969 celebrated their Costco return, expressing gratitude for the substantial amount received, which surpassed $850. Their enthusiasm was echoed by @Kylie Woodward, who shared their impressive return of $1400, attributing it to using the Costco card for all purchases, not just those made at Costco. However, not everyone shared in the excitement. User @v humorously revealed receiving a mere $5 in cash back, prompting them to cancel their membership immediately. The discrepancy in returns led to speculation from user @No Name Sry, questioning whether an annual spending of nearly $100,000 at Costco was plausible.

For more such content, you can follow @90zdad on TikTok.

More from MARKETREALIST

TikToker Loses Weight While Accumulating Cash by Eating Only Budget-Friendly Costco Hot Dogs

A $30 Costco Feast for 7: TikTok Star Madison Stimmel’s Budget-Birthday Celebration Inspires New Trend