About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'

Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok creator (Cover image source: TikTok | _gloyoyo_)

Costco has been one of the most trusted retail chains in the country, but it has also faced criticism over the quality of products on social media. This does not mean that it only gets negative feedback from customers on public platforms. One customer posted a video expressing her happiness about the way in which Costco had changed their muffins.

via GIPHY

 

TikTok creator Glo (@_gloyoyo_) shared her experience on the platform after she purchased a box of muffins from Costco and noticed that there had been a massive change. It turns out that the company used to sell boxes containing six gigantic muffins, at a rate of two for $9.99. There was no way you could buy one box, as that was simply not the policy of the store. Now, all that has been changed.

As per a report in Twisted Sifter, the company now sells a single box of normal-sized muffins for $6.99, which contains eight. This is a much better option for a lot of customers, and Glo is one of them. In her video, she mentioned that she was part of a two-person household and finishing the two boxes of six giant cupcakes was tough. The boxes used to take up a lot of space in her refrigerator.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

“The Costco muffins…used to be a six pack, and they were like this big…they were huge. There might as well have been two muffins stuck together; they were ginormous. You had to buy two boxes,” Glo said as she went to Costco once and picked up only one box of muffins, and was asked to go back all the way to the bakery section by the cashier, as one could not buy a single box of muffins.

“Instead of six giant muffins, you get eight normally sized muffins, and you only have to buy one box. You no longer have to purchase two,” she said. It seems like something the company should have figured out long ago and fixed, but better late than never. Glo then revealed that they have also changed the wrapper that covered the muffins before taking one out and cutting it in half.

Screenshots showing the TikTok user preparing her muffins. (Image source: TikTok | _gloyoyo_)

She then buttered a pan and fried the two sides of the muffin until they were brown enough before blissfully eating them with a cup of tea. Viewers agreed that the giant muffins were indeed a demerit back when they were in circulation. “I feel for all the giant muffin lovers, but honestly, so relieved to never have to suffer through a weird office breakfast meeting with all those weird giant sad muffins cut in quarters,” one user commented.

@_gloyoyo_ costco 🤝 grilled blueberry muffin #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #grilledmuffin #muffins #blueberrymuffins #muffin ♬ original sound - Glo

 

“My Costco used to have a stack of muffins near the registers for people who didn’t know you had to buy the second box,” quipped another. “and they justttt made this change cause I currently have two packs of giant muffins in my freezer 😭,” a third user wrote.

For more of such content, follow Glo (@_gloyoyo_) on TikTok.

