ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."

Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and her king crab legs. (Cover image source: TikTok | maggieeatsss)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and her king crab legs. (Cover image source: TikTok | maggieeatsss)

Costco is one of the most trusted retail chains, and that's why people pay for memberships to enter its stores. But for the past few months, it has had to deal with criticism regarding the quality of some of its products, despite the deals that it offers. These were basic everyday household items that were often criticized on TikTok. But in a recent video by TikTok user Maggie (@maggieeatsss), king crab legs that cost $500 for 10 pounds were facing scrutiny.

via GIPHY

 

She uploaded an unboxing video on the platform, showing a box of 10-pound king crab legs that she had bought from Costco. Usually, Maggie gets her king crab legs from the Alaskan King Crab Company. She said that those products have never disappointed her, but added, “Costco’s have.” It turned out that she had seen such a box a couple of years back, and it was worth $200 to $300, but now, it costs $479.

 

“I have expectations from this box,” she said before unboxing. “10 pounds of king crab to me is 10 good legs and maybe a couple of pieces. This could be a box full of s**t…so let’s open it up together.” She opened the massive box, praying that the products were of good quality. Her first reaction upon seeing it wasn’t very endearing as she said that they were not like the big one-pound legs that she was hoping for at the start. However, they weren’t so small that she’d be disappointed. Costco’s crab legs weren’t as impressive as Alaskan King Crab Company’s, but it was still something that could work. “They are smaller,” she said, before adding, “I’m okay with this, actually.” The thing that shocked most people was how expensive these crab legs were. $479 is not a small amount, and even the staff at the store were stunned at how expensive these were.

Screenshots showing Maggie and the crab legs she bought from Costco. (Image credit: TikTok | maggieeatsss)
Screenshots showing Maggie and the crab legs she bought from Costco. (Image source: TikTok | maggieeatsss)

“Also, when I was ringing up, the lady that was ringing me up, she said, “Damn,” when she saw the price,” Maggie revealed. “And then when I was walking down, the lady was checking my…” At this point, her doorbell rang, and she got annoyed at the distraction. “Who the f*** is at my door? Absolutely not,” she exclaimed. “Lady that was swiping my receipt at the exit, she was like, 'Oh my God,' when she saw the price. I think it was worth it,” Maggie added. Fellow TikTok users shared the same sentiment about the price being too high in the comments. “Danggg, $479 would be a month of groceries for my house! Lol,” one user named Queen of sincity commented. “If I won the lottery, there would be signs,” quipped another user named Autumn. “I don’t care how rich I was I couldn't spend $500 on crab legs,” Rebecca wrote. Despite Costco's crabs being so expensive, Maggie seemed pleased with her purchase.

@maggieeatsss King crab unboxing? 😂🦀 #unboxing #seafood #mukbang #seafoodboil #costco #fyp #foodtiktok ♬ original sound - Maggie

 

For more such content, follow maggieeatsss on TikTok.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
In a nostalgic clip from the '80s, the 13-year-old could be seen telling Sajak that he wanted to be a baseball player.
11 minutes ago
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
It's one thing to create a good product, but it's a completely different thing to make it successful.
23 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
The host is known to be kind and supportive but this might have been a bit too much help.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
The reaction did not go down well with the viewers who took to Reddit to express outrage.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
The wooden club also had designs carved into it that added more value.
1 day ago
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
Some believe that longtime co-host Vanna White should have been given a chance to be host after Sajak
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
It's always nice to share your success with your loved ones, even when they're not present.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
Carey accidentally gave away a free guess to the player in the 10 chances game, helping her win.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
The child came up with the idea out of his own love for coffee that he wanted to enjoy minus the effects of caffeine.
3 days ago
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
The two had a very old and special bond and the emotions were too much for Carey to contain.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
4 days ago
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
ECONOMY & WORK
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
It's not every day that you get a rockstar to teach you an iconic guitar riff on "The Price is Right."
4 days ago
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
The models usually are very supportive towards each other and share a good relationship.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
It's almost like there's something wrong with the new host every other day for certain fans.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.
5 days ago
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
There was a point during which the investors did not believe the entrepreneur had it in him.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
The guest thought that it was about 80 to 100 years old and was worth around $1,000.
7 days ago
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
There was a point where she could have lost her company entirely or a major part of it to a shark.
Mar 7, 2025
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
The host of "The Price is Right" made a lot of people's dreams come true that day.
Mar 7, 2025