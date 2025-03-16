Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."

Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.

Costco is one of the most trusted retail chains, and that's why people pay for memberships to enter its stores. But for the past few months, it has had to deal with criticism regarding the quality of some of its products, despite the deals that it offers. These were basic everyday household items that were often criticized on TikTok. But in a recent video by TikTok user Maggie (@maggieeatsss), king crab legs that cost $500 for 10 pounds were facing scrutiny.

She uploaded an unboxing video on the platform, showing a box of 10-pound king crab legs that she had bought from Costco. Usually, Maggie gets her king crab legs from the Alaskan King Crab Company. She said that those products have never disappointed her, but added, “Costco’s have.” It turned out that she had seen such a box a couple of years back, and it was worth $200 to $300, but now, it costs $479.

“I have expectations from this box,” she said before unboxing. “10 pounds of king crab to me is 10 good legs and maybe a couple of pieces. This could be a box full of s**t…so let’s open it up together.” She opened the massive box, praying that the products were of good quality. Her first reaction upon seeing it wasn’t very endearing as she said that they were not like the big one-pound legs that she was hoping for at the start. However, they weren’t so small that she’d be disappointed. Costco’s crab legs weren’t as impressive as Alaskan King Crab Company’s, but it was still something that could work. “They are smaller,” she said, before adding, “I’m okay with this, actually.” The thing that shocked most people was how expensive these crab legs were. $479 is not a small amount, and even the staff at the store were stunned at how expensive these were.

“Also, when I was ringing up, the lady that was ringing me up, she said, “Damn,” when she saw the price,” Maggie revealed. “And then when I was walking down, the lady was checking my…” At this point, her doorbell rang, and she got annoyed at the distraction. “Who the f*** is at my door? Absolutely not,” she exclaimed. “Lady that was swiping my receipt at the exit, she was like, 'Oh my God,' when she saw the price. I think it was worth it,” Maggie added. Fellow TikTok users shared the same sentiment about the price being too high in the comments. “Danggg, $479 would be a month of groceries for my house! Lol,” one user named Queen of sincity commented. “If I won the lottery, there would be signs,” quipped another user named Autumn. “I don’t care how rich I was I couldn't spend $500 on crab legs,” Rebecca wrote. Despite Costco's crabs being so expensive, Maggie seemed pleased with her purchase.

