Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund

The item was recalled because of a listeria contamination risk.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image showing customers shopping (Cover image source: Pexels |Photo by Kampus)
Representative image showing customers shopping (Cover image source: Pexels |Photo by Kampus)

Costco has been one of the most sought-after retail chains in the US thanks to the deals it offers alongside other membership perks and most importantly a promise of quality that comes with the brand name. But its homegrown Kirkland line of products has recently been making headlines for a number of food items being pulled off the shelves over health concerns. In yet another embarrassment, the October 2024 recall of the brand's Signature Smoked Salmon products has now been reclassified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class I recall. This indicates the FDA’s highest risk level, cautioning against a “reasonable probability” that the recalled item could cause “serious adverse health consequences or death."

Representative image of raw salmon (Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash)
Representative image of raw salmon (Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash)

Brooklyn-based producer, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, recalled Kirkland Signature brand smoked salmon, late last year over concerns of possible 'listeria' contamination. The bacteria can cause serious illness in vulnerable groups. The voluntary recall affected 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin, 12-ounce packages on Oct. 25, 2024, according to a notice from the FDA.

 

The recall followed laboratory testing that confirmed contamination with listeria. The FDA notice stated that the products were shipped to a distribution center and retail stores located in Florida. As per USA Today, the product was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida. Following the confirmation, a swift recall was issued to remove the affected products from the shelves. 

"All products were removed from the marketplace at that time," Acme Smoked Fish spokesperson Deena Siegelbaum told USA TODAY.

While the possibly contaminated products have not been in stores for months, some customers may still be keeping some frozen for later consumption. Thus, Costco shoppers are still urged to check their freezers in case they have any of the contaminated fish stored. The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon twin 12-ounce packages are vacuum sealed in a black-bordered plastic package, with the blue name “Smoked Salmon”. An illustration of a salmon fish is also on the front.

 

The initial recall notice urged buyers to immediately return the item to the store or discard it as a precaution. The affected products carry a best-used-by-date of November 13, 2024. Further, the UPC listed on the back of the bag is 0 96619 25697 6, and the lot code listed on the front of the bag is 8512801270. Acme Smoked Fish has confirmed that so far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

For any queries, consumers are requested to call 718-383-8585 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or contact the recall coordinators Matt Ranieri at mranieri@acmesmokedfish.com, and Mary Lee Kluger at mkluger@acmesmokedfish.com. 

Listeria monocytogene is the type of bacteria responsible for the contamination. When a food product contaminated with this bacteria is consumed, people may develop a disease called listeriosis.

 

While for healthy individuals, Listeriosis causes mild symptoms like fever, nausea, muscle aches, stiffness, vomiting, and diarrhea for up to three days, it can severely impact vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems. The more severe symptoms may include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Listeria infections can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. According to The Independent, the disease is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness.

