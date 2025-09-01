ECONOMY & WORK
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided

The creator claimed that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste real, especially when compared to a ripe, organic one.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video showing the Costco avocado (Cover image source: TikTok/@rooted_glow_)
Over the past few years, big box retailers like Costco have come under fire over the quality of their processed foods and fresh produce. Most recently, a TikTok creator sounded the alarm over Costco avocados being suspiciously different from organic avocados. The creator, @rooted_glow_, shared a video describing how the avocado from Costco was rubbery and flavorless when compared to a perfectly ripe organic avocado from New Seasons. The claim divided the viewers in the comments, who shared both negative and positive reviews about the store's fresh produce. 

Screenshots showing the creator with the two avocados (Image source: TikTok/@rooted_glow_)
In her video, the creator was seen in her kitchen, ready to cut into an avocado. "Okay, so I have two avocados, one that I cut into yesterday and then realized that it was literally fake," she said at the beginning. She then shared that the one she was referring to was from Costco, and she had evidence to prove the claim.

Screenshots showing the creator testing the Costco avocado (Image source: TikTok/@rooted_glow_)
"I usually always buy organic avocados, and when I was at Costco, I was just in a hurry, so I just grabbed the bag. I didn't think anything of it. Anyway, I was excited to add this avocado into my dinner last night and then realized as I was peeling the avocado, I was like this doesn't have the right texture of an avocado, literally feels like rubber," she explained while cutting and peeling the avocado. The creature tried to break the fruit, but it visibly stretched like rubber. 

The creator then picked up the other avocado, which she bought from New Seasons. "This one's organic and $4, so yeah. Cut through this one, gorgeous, beautiful color starts peeling immediately, it's like mushy cause it's fully ready and breaks very easily," she said while showing the fruit to her viewers. 

Screenshots showing the creator breaking the organic avocado (Image source: TikTok/@rooted_glow_)
"I'm like literally so disturbed," the creator said as she put down the fruit. She then went on to explain that she had seen this before on social media and found it to be "disgusting." She went on to add that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste like the real fruit either. "Very disturbing. I don't know what this is. It looks like an avocado. I will say that. But, no flavor at all," she said in the end.

@rooted_glow_ When you buy avocados from Costco thinking you’re saving money… and they turn out to be rubber 😩 Not organic, not edible, just vibes! #C#CostcoFailAvocadoProblems #fyp #FakeFood ♬ original sound - RootedGlow

 

The creator's review resonated with many of her viewers who had experienced similar issues. "I put my veggie scraps in my front yard for my bunnies, and the bunnies refuse to eat any vegetables from Costco, so I stopped getting my produce from them," shared @luluvenom5. "I once bought avocados from a grocery outlet. They NEVER ripened. I had them for like 3 weeks," added another viewer @1gorgeousaries. However, some claimed there was a plausible explanation behind the Costco avocado being rubbery. "I have over 200 avocado trees. The 'rubber' feeling is simply because they picked it too early... that's it. When fruit isn't ripe, it's not ready to eat and won't taste right," suggested @banditdogoo

