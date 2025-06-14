ECONOMY & WORK
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'

She was stunned by what she saw and the amount of worms that must have been in that bag of nuts.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the worms found by the customer. (Cover image source: TikTok | @kendall._brown)
Costco’s in-house brand, Kirkland, has been called out for false advertising and low-quality products on social media in the past couple of years. However, selling worms to customers is a new low entirely. TikTok creator Kendall, who goes by @kendall._brown on the platform, had such an experience when she bought a bag of mixed nuts sold by Kirkland at Costco. What she found inside was truly horrifying as she saw live worms coming out of the nuts. The video has received 10.5 million views according to a Green Matters report.

via GIPHY

 

Kendall seemed to be with her friend as they got two plates. On one of them, they put some of the nuts that they had taken out of the bag. More than half of the bag was still full. The video showed her with a pair of tweezers prodding the nuts until a live moving worm was found among them. “Look at that! Look at that!” her friend said. She then transferred the worm to the other plate that already had several of them. And all this was just from that one serving of nuts. The whole bag must have had plenty more. Kendall then turned the bag over to show the expiration date, which was May 2025. The video was uploaded to the platform in October 2024. “Nowhere on it does it say it could possibly contain bugs. That’s insane!” she added.

Screenshots showing the back of the bag of nuts. (Image credit: TikTok | @kendall._brown)
Several viewers commented under the video, sharing their disgust. “I really need to stop watching these kinds of videos. I am seriously afraid to eat at this point. Nothing is safe 😂,” one user commented. “Why am I seeing so many moths in Costco stuff lately? I understand it happens, but seriously, so gross! Seems to be happening more!” quipped another. “i just have to know how u even found this out,” commented a one more.

@kendall._brown Bruh Costco is getting sued fr. We definitely ate worms 😭 @Reese #fyp #viral #costco #foryou #worms ♬ original sound - Kendall

 

This isn’t the only time worms have been found in an item being sold by Costco. An earlier video on TikTok by Rachel Lyn (@msrachellyn) showed live worms in the salmon they were selling in the store. “Bruh not the live worms in the salmon at Costco…immediately put it back,” the text overlay read. Viewers were utterly disgusted upon this discovery and made their thoughts clear.

“This is something that I can’t unsee,” one user commented. “Not good!” quipped another. “Concerning worm, but so is the $32 for salmon 🥴,” a viewer joked. It’s something that Costco cannot afford to take lightly, as it is a matter of health. However, despite the concerns, studies show that these worms might not be as big a health risk as one may think.

@msrachellyn Live parasites in the salmon today at #costco ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

 

According to a report in CBC, the parasites are called anisakid nematodes and are common among wild salmon. Michael Ganzle, Canada Research Chair in food microbiology and probiotics at the University of Alberta, believes that as long as the fish is properly cooked. "As soon as the salmon is cooked, it's still disgusting but never dangerous, but if the fish is eaten raw, there can be an infection," he said.

For more such content, follow @kendall._brown on TikTok.

