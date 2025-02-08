ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'

Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
An image showing fresh salmon from Costco (Cover image source: Reddit)
An image showing fresh salmon from Costco (Cover image source: Reddit)

It hasn't been long since salmon sold at Costco was recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination, soon after frozen meat and eggs from the retailer were also pulled back. Now TikTok user Rachel Lyn (@msrachellyn) has highlighted another terrifying thing about the fish from Costco, by pointing out the presence of worms in it in a video.

The five-second clip has received more than 24,000 likes on TikTok and close to 3000 comments and with good reason. The clip shows a moving worm inside salmon packaging in Costco as per Twisted Sifter. At first glance, it seems like an organism from a different planet. “Bruh not the live worms in the salmon at Costco…immediately put it back,” the text overlay read. This discovery is something the supermarket chain can't afford to take lightly, since lives are at stake.

@msrachellyn Live parasites in the salmon today at #costco ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

 

“This is something that I can’t unsee,” one user called 10spro1 commented under the video. “Not good!” quipped another user named user1723795876190. Apart from Salmon, this also makes people more cautious before buying any food product from the retail giant. At the same time the worms might not be as big a threat to consumers as listeria.

According to a report in CBC, the parasites are called anisakid nematodes and are common among wild salmon. Michael Ganzle, Canada Research Chair in food microbiology and probiotics at the University of Alberta, believes that as long as the fish is properly prepared for consumption, the parasites pose no health risk. "As soon as the salmon is cooked, it's still disgusting but never dangerous, but if the fish is eaten raw, there can be an infection," he said.

 

It’s not just Costco that has to address complaints about living organisms in its products, Walmart isn’t too far behind. One TikTok user called Tray (@rt_hemi345) bought some paprika from the store but what they found inside was beyond disgusting. They had their doubts about the product so before using it for cooking, Tray decided to check the paprika powder once, only to find an entire ecosystem thriving in it.

Tiny brown bugs were burrowing in the paprika powder, making it seem like something out of a horror movie. “This is getting out of hand. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this!!” the text overlay on the video read at one point. “I was tripping when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!”

@rt_hemi345 I don’t understand how they even go inside the seasoning! #warning #bugs #checkyourfood #viral #fyp #disgusting #gross #foryou #foryoupage #warning⚠️ #fypage #parati #soloparati #seasonings #bugsinfood #foodwarning #viralvideo #tagsomeone #share #spreadtheword #latinostiktok #tiktok #sharethisvideo #safetyfirst #safelives #tiktokenespañol ♬ original sound - Tray

 

Viewers shared Tray’s disgust and expressed how they felt in comments. “I'm tired! I'm not eating anything anymore,” one user named Jordietay7 commented. “I’m not strong enough to inspect all my spices without passing out from fear tbh,” quipped another user named Tori Rogers.

For more such content, follow @msrachellyn on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
4 hours ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
1 day ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
5 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
5 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
5 days ago