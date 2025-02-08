Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'

Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re

It hasn't been long since salmon sold at Costco was recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination, soon after frozen meat and eggs from the retailer were also pulled back. Now TikTok user Rachel Lyn (@msrachellyn) has highlighted another terrifying thing about the fish from Costco, by pointing out the presence of worms in it in a video.

The five-second clip has received more than 24,000 likes on TikTok and close to 3000 comments and with good reason. The clip shows a moving worm inside salmon packaging in Costco as per Twisted Sifter. At first glance, it seems like an organism from a different planet. “Bruh not the live worms in the salmon at Costco…immediately put it back,” the text overlay read. This discovery is something the supermarket chain can't afford to take lightly, since lives are at stake.

“This is something that I can’t unsee,” one user called 10spro1 commented under the video. “Not good!” quipped another user named user1723795876190. Apart from Salmon, this also makes people more cautious before buying any food product from the retail giant. At the same time the worms might not be as big a threat to consumers as listeria.

According to a report in CBC, the parasites are called anisakid nematodes and are common among wild salmon. Michael Ganzle, Canada Research Chair in food microbiology and probiotics at the University of Alberta, believes that as long as the fish is properly prepared for consumption, the parasites pose no health risk. "As soon as the salmon is cooked, it's still disgusting but never dangerous, but if the fish is eaten raw, there can be an infection," he said.

Anisakiasis is a human parasitic infection of the gastrointestinal tract caused by the consumption of raw or undercooked seafood containing larvae of the nematode Anisakis simplex.



A blue color emitted by Anisakis under UV light allows to detect it. pic.twitter.com/xR6TfNOES7 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 29, 2024

It’s not just Costco that has to address complaints about living organisms in its products, Walmart isn’t too far behind. One TikTok user called Tray (@rt_hemi345) bought some paprika from the store but what they found inside was beyond disgusting. They had their doubts about the product so before using it for cooking, Tray decided to check the paprika powder once, only to find an entire ecosystem thriving in it.

Tiny brown bugs were burrowing in the paprika powder, making it seem like something out of a horror movie. “This is getting out of hand. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this!!” the text overlay on the video read at one point. “I was tripping when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!”

Viewers shared Tray’s disgust and expressed how they felt in comments. “I'm tired! I'm not eating anything anymore,” one user named Jordietay7 commented. “I’m not strong enough to inspect all my spices without passing out from fear tbh,” quipped another user named Tori Rogers.

For more such content, follow @msrachellyn on TikTok.