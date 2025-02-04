Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.

There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.

Retail chains that have commanded the loyalty of customers for decades despite the convenience introduced by e-commerce, seem to be faltering when it comes to quality. Giants such as Walmart and Costco are either being called out for flaws in their products or are pulling down items due to possible health hazards.

In a recent embarrassment for Walmart, one shopper known as Tray (@rt_hemi345) on TikTok, purchased a bottle of Great Value smoked paprika but what they found inside left them utterly grossed out. The user explained that the product had not expired but they felt like taking it all out and having a look. The shopper was shocked to see multiple small bugs burrowing inside the paprika powder making it inedible. These insects could have found their way into the TikTok user’s food had they not been careful enough.

Screenshot showing one of the bugs in the Great Value product. (Image credit: TikTok | rt_hemi345)

“This is getting out of hand. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this!!” the text overlay on the video read at one point. “I was tripping when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!” the user added. The video has received more than 503,000 likes and other TikTok users have sympathized with Tray.

“I'm tired! I'm not eating anything anymore,” one user named Jordietay7 commented. “I’m not strong enough to inspect all my spices without passing out from fear tbh,” quipped another user named Tori Rogers. “Great Value been having a recall on their food products for the past few weeks,” another user named Melanin Mone wrote.

TikTok users have pointed out issues with their products before as well. A few days back, a user named Emily (@emilypowser17) purchased Walmart's soda called Mountain Fighting and saw something unusual in the ingredients. Emily then took to TikTok to raise concerns about the product. Mountain Fighting is a lot like the iconic Mountain Dew.

However, the Great Value product had vegetable oil listed as one of its ingredients. Brominated vegetable oil (BVO) has always been present in citrus sodas since it prevents the citrus flavor from separating and messing up the beverage’s texture. However, in August 2024, the FDA outlawed mixing BVO in such sodas citing health concerns.

The government gives all companies a year to implement the new law but while Mountain Dew has already stopped mixing BVO, other companies clearly haven't. This is a good enough reason for shoppers to not purchase Mountain Fighting. Vegetable oils can cause diseases such as breast cancer, mood disorders, gut imbalances, insulin resistance/ diabetes, obesity, arthritis, atherosclerosis, and obesity. It’s much better to be safe than sorry in this regard until Great Value implements the no BVO law put forth by the government.

For more such content, follow @rt_hemi345 on TikTok.