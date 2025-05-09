ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside

The chicken was so bad that the creator had to take it back to the store.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video, representative image of Costco's logo (Cover image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4 | Unsplash/ Photo by appshunter.io)
Screenshots from the creator's video, representative image of Costco's logo (Cover image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4 | Unsplash/ Photo by appshunter.io)

Big retail chains such as Costco and Walmart aren't just facing competition from delivery apps, but social media has also been keeping them on their toes. Consumers are now sharing their concerns directly with other users and raising awareness about quality issues with their food products. Most recently, Kirkland's Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken sold at Costco came under the scanner. A creator named Bryce (@brycehammond4) raised concerns after getting "rotten" chicken in his bag from the store. In a viral video, the creator shared that he had to return the item as it was inedible and "absolutely disgusting."

Representative image of a Costco location (Photo by Henry & Co. on Unsplash)
Representative image of a Costco location (Image source: Henry & Co. on Unsplash)

In his video, the creator talked about his poor experience, saying that he had to go all the way back to the store to return the chicken. “I’m so disgusted right now with Costco chicken,” he says at the beginning of the lip. "I just came back from returning my rotisserie chicken. It was completely infected or had some type of disease. I’ve never seen a chicken this disgusting in my life," he went on to add.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about his experience
Screenshots showing the creator talking about his experience (Image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4)
 

He then shared a warning before sharing the images of the product. In the photos, it appears that the chicken on the inside was dark red, and the meat had some dark bloody spots, all across it. The skin seemed to be peeling off as well, lending credibility to the creator's claim of it being rotten. "I’ve never seen something even close to that foul from any type of animal that I’ve bought anywhere else at any other store," Bryce said after sharing the images. 

Screenshots showing the chicken (Image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4)
Screenshots showing the chicken (Image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4)

The creator further speculated that the chicken from the same rod on which his pack was roasted must be contaminated as well. "Inside the chicken is dark red, with some even darker, bloody spots that look more like blood clots than a delicious meal," he further wrote in the caption.

@brycehammond4 Be careful with the chickens at Costco. I just got a super nasty surprise when I cut it open. #foodtiktok #chicken #fyp ♬ original sound - Bryce

 

Bryce's viewers were also disgusted by the look of the chicken. "Lately chicken has been making me nauseous, this put the nail on the coffin tbh (to be honest)," one user, @yamilinga, wrote in the comments. "One of the main reasons I'm a vegetarian is bc the meat in America is so disgusting," added another viewer, @baileyramoss.

Meanwhile, several users came up with different explanations for why the chicken looked so bad. "That looks like a massive hematoma 😭 I know these birds are abused and I don’t like that energy in my body," @ange.not.found2 wrote. "That’s not rotting, that’s the chicken’s bones were mangled while it was alive, so what you’re seeing is the internal bleeding of the chicken," @akina.em suggested.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the chicken sold in Costco (Image source: TikTok/@massivezero)
Screenshot of a comment talking about the chicken sold in Costco (Image source: TikTok/@massivezero)

In order to explain the creator's issue, The Daily Dot cited a report from the Slaughterhouse Support Network (SSEC), a research facility in Spain. According to the report, the facility found similar hematomas on the wings of chickens, or broilers, that were mishandled during transportation to the slaughterhouses. “These bruises can occur during the loading and unloading of animals in transport to the slaughterhouse and are indicators of animal welfare deficits,” the report reads. However, it is unclear if Bryce's chicken had the same issue.

For more updates and videos, follow Bryce (@brycehammond4) on TikTok

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
The guest was representing a squadron and the item was a regimental jewel.
1 hour ago
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
The chicken was so bad that the creator had to take it back to the store.
5 hours ago
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
The contestant simply didn't realise what he had done even after Harvey's reaction.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
The painting set a record on the show for being one of the most expensive pieces of art.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
The cups were made thousands of years back and so regulations were not an issue as per the expert.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec loses his cool and yells at founders for ignoring his 'generous' offer
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec loses his cool and yells at founders for ignoring his 'generous' offer
The founders of Surprise Ride had a deal but they failed to close it on time.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison goes beyond the $1 million mark to buy a historical document
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison goes beyond the $1 million mark to buy a historical document
Harrison got his hands on one of the most sought-after pieces of American history for $1.45 million.
2 days ago
Food expert issues warning to those who buy Costco's rotisserie chicken: 'They often contain...'
COSTCO
Food expert issues warning to those who buy Costco's rotisserie chicken: 'They often contain...'
The popular TikTok creator claimed the food product was one of the worst the store offers.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison sweetly pays $1,000 more than what the guest wanted for a sword
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison sweetly pays $1,000 more than what the guest wanted for a sword
Harrison wasn't willing to part with it but sold it to UFC boss Data White.
3 days ago
A mom and son duo were so impressive on 'Shark Tank' that Lori Greiner gave them her Golden Ticket
NEWS
A mom and son duo were so impressive on 'Shark Tank' that Lori Greiner gave them her Golden Ticket
The entrepreneurs who followed Greiner's book to scale their business got the ultimate reward.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert reveals one detail that could have raised Rolex's value to $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert reveals one detail that could have raised Rolex's value to $1 million
The watch was something that the expert himself hadn't seen in his career.
3 days ago
'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'
NEWS
'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'
The Season 3 champion, W. Kamau Bell, is looking to become a regular part of the game show.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'this is my favorite question ever' in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'this is my favorite question ever' in iconic TV moment
Harvey was excited to hear the answers as soon as he read the question.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest loses his cool after the expert brought down the price of his special guitar
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest loses his cool after the expert brought down the price of his special guitar
When the show's guitar expert, Jesse Amoroso, cut the item's value by 75% from the asking price, the guest lost his cool.
5 days ago
Country music fans call out 'Jeopardy' over a controversial question: 'I was outraged...'
NEWS
Country music fans call out 'Jeopardy' over a controversial question: 'I was outraged...'
Fans argued that the show misattributed the song "Life Is A Highway" to another composer.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals keeping Alex Trebek's one tradition alive on 'Jeopardy': 'He always had...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals keeping Alex Trebek's one tradition alive on 'Jeopardy': 'He always had...'
Jennings opened up about keeping "Jeopardy!" the way it was when he was a fan.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pulls up contestant by the collar after hearing his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pulls up contestant by the collar after hearing his wild answer
Harvey also mocked the player for an answer that earned his team a second strike.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed value of her mother's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed value of her mother's painting
When she did find out how precious the painting from her mother was, she could hardly speak.
5 days ago
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
COSTCO
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
The concern among shoppers is growing after a document suggesting the policy change leaked.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
The item was unique since there was only one more of the kind in the world.
6 days ago