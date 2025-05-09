Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside

The chicken was so bad that the creator had to take it back to the store.

Big retail chains such as Costco and Walmart aren't just facing competition from delivery apps, but social media has also been keeping them on their toes. Consumers are now sharing their concerns directly with other users and raising awareness about quality issues with their food products. Most recently, Kirkland's Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken sold at Costco came under the scanner. A creator named Bryce (@brycehammond4) raised concerns after getting "rotten" chicken in his bag from the store. In a viral video, the creator shared that he had to return the item as it was inedible and "absolutely disgusting."

Representative image of a Costco location (Image source: Henry & Co. on Unsplash)

In his video, the creator talked about his poor experience, saying that he had to go all the way back to the store to return the chicken. “I’m so disgusted right now with Costco chicken,” he says at the beginning of the lip. "I just came back from returning my rotisserie chicken. It was completely infected or had some type of disease. I’ve never seen a chicken this disgusting in my life," he went on to add.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about his experience (Image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4)



He then shared a warning before sharing the images of the product. In the photos, it appears that the chicken on the inside was dark red, and the meat had some dark bloody spots, all across it. The skin seemed to be peeling off as well, lending credibility to the creator's claim of it being rotten. "I’ve never seen something even close to that foul from any type of animal that I’ve bought anywhere else at any other store," Bryce said after sharing the images.

Screenshots showing the chicken (Image source: TikTok/@brycehammond4)

The creator further speculated that the chicken from the same rod on which his pack was roasted must be contaminated as well. "Inside the chicken is dark red, with some even darker, bloody spots that look more like blood clots than a delicious meal," he further wrote in the caption.

Bryce's viewers were also disgusted by the look of the chicken. "Lately chicken has been making me nauseous, this put the nail on the coffin tbh (to be honest)," one user, @yamilinga, wrote in the comments. "One of the main reasons I'm a vegetarian is bc the meat in America is so disgusting," added another viewer, @baileyramoss.

Meanwhile, several users came up with different explanations for why the chicken looked so bad. "That looks like a massive hematoma 😭 I know these birds are abused and I don’t like that energy in my body," @ange.not.found2 wrote. "That’s not rotting, that’s the chicken’s bones were mangled while it was alive, so what you’re seeing is the internal bleeding of the chicken," @akina.em suggested.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the chicken sold in Costco (Image source: TikTok/@massivezero)

In order to explain the creator's issue, The Daily Dot cited a report from the Slaughterhouse Support Network (SSEC), a research facility in Spain. According to the report, the facility found similar hematomas on the wings of chickens, or broilers, that were mishandled during transportation to the slaughterhouses. “These bruises can occur during the loading and unloading of animals in transport to the slaughterhouse and are indicators of animal welfare deficits,” the report reads. However, it is unclear if Bryce's chicken had the same issue.

