Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize

He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.

Costco isn't just popular among people looking for discounts to cut down on their monthly budgets, but even millionaires love the retail chain. One such rich patron of the brand is Mark Tilbury, who even shared a hack to spot the best products while shopping at Costco on his TikTok handle @marktilbury. In the short clip, the self-made millionaire revealed five easy tips for finding hidden information on store price tags and getting the most savings. As Tilbury walked through Costco's warehouse, he explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.

In the viral TikTok video, he explained that if the price tag had .99 in the end, it means that the product has been priced at the regular standard, and by no means must you rush to buy it. Secondly, if the tag displayed .97, then customers can enjoy the sale value. "It could be worth buying," he quipped, adding that these products were meant for clearance. The third tag clue he shared with his followers was that if a product "ends in a .39, .49, or a .79, it's a manufacturer special, so check their website and compare prices." While revealing the fourth hack, Tilbury called it one of the most overlooked hints. If the product was marked with an asterisk or a star, it indicated that it would soon go off the shelves without being restocked.

So if you happen to spot it on one of your favorite products, then simply consider buying it. The final money-saving hack Tilbury revealed was that if the price tag ended with .00, it was a manager's special. "These hidden gems are so rare I couldn't even spot one today," he said, adding that this discount might vary according to locations. Many of Tilbury's 7.9 million followers appreciated the rare insights and promised to keep their eyes peeled for the subtle price changes on their next trip to Costco. “Me saving the video so I can watch it in Costco, where there’s never any signal," @bee.pks commented. "As a Costco employee, I agree with this message," @t.tatethorpe seconded the advice. "The fact that he knows this and exposes the knowledge to us in his content is epic," @pinnochiogoldenlie6 added.

"Listed prices never mattered to me. It’s always what I deem the value of the product is on my own if it’s worth buying," @a.c1575 countered. Tilbury has posted a wealth of knowledge on his TikTok, with several of his videos dedicated to financial success and boasting savings. In another Costco edition, the millionaire YouTuber revealed that the giant retail chain sold other branded products under its name, hence customers could easily buy on a budget. Calling the edition crazy, he went on to show that Costco batteries were Duracell, Huggies diapers were repackaged under the retail name. The vodka was possibly Grey Goose brand in a different bottle, and the coffee was roasted by Starbucks. "Same product, same factory, but half the price or less," he concluded.

For more money-saving hacks, follow @marktilbury on TikTok

More on Market Realist:

Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back

Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say

Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'