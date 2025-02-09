ECONOMY & WORK
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back

The shopper then went on mission to get her stuff back in 'John Wick' style.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator and her husband (Image source: TikTok/@jenevaroseauthor

Getting into a Costco store has become increasingly difficult due to the retailer's crackdown on non-members. Even after that, navigating the traffic and finding the best deals takes a long time before shoppers can build a cart. But all this can quickly go to waste because of cunning cart stealers who swoop in when people let go of their carts. TikToker Jeneva Rose (@jenevaroseauthor) was one of those whose cart was stolen, and she went full "John Wick" to get her stuff back.

Representative image of Costco shopping carts (Image source: gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash)

In her now-viral clip, the creator showed herself with her husband, inside their local Costco store. “I’m in Costco right now, and I left my cart somewhere because I couldn’t get it. I came back, and it was gone. Missing," she said at the beginning, shaking her head in disappointment. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the incident (Image source: TikTok/@jenevaroseauthor)

She then shared that she conducted an investigation herself to get her cart back as it had all the items she loved and needed. "Do you know what I did? I went and found it," she said. She further shared that some woman had walked off with the cart and added, "I literally hunted her down, and I was like, ‘She couldn’t have gotten far. This place is packed.’ She took it over to the samples area, and she was eating a sample."

Rose explained that she just snuck up behind the cart stealer and simply took her cart "right back.” Rose added that she didn't know who the woman was and it couldn't have been a mistake as the cart was nearly full. "Like, literally, I picked out everything in here," she told her viewers. 

Screenshots showing the creator's cart and her husband (Image source: TikTok/@jenevaroseauthor)

Rose further explained that she had some unique items in the cart that not everyone picked out. “She almost stole my Costco sweater," she said looking at her husband. “Like she needed a Costco sweater, tomatoes, salmon, toilet paper. She was like, ‘Screw it this is mine.’ So let it be known if you steal my cart, I will steal it back," she added. "I am the Costco cart crusader," she wrote in the caption.

She further went on to caution all the shoppers like her, "Now you know if you’re really good at shopping at Costco, and you pick out some bomb stuff, don’t leave it out. Someone will steal it."

Screenshots showing the creator cautioning fellow Costco shoppers (Image source: TikTok/@jenevaroseauthor)

While it was a whole new experience for the shopper, viewers quite enjoyed listening to her story. "Omg she just grabbed the wrong cart 😂😂" @harrv2 commented. "She stole your full cart!!?? 😂😂😂😂😂 That’s BOLD 💀💀💀," @jybrowne added. 

Screenshot of a comment expressing shock (Image source: TikTok/@aparks23)

Meanwhile, one viewer described the incident as a real-life "Inception" moment. "I saw a tik tok where a lady was complaining someone stole her cart while she was eating a sample & it was filled with wine, salmon & a Costco sweater!" @user30360632 wrote. 

@jenevaroseauthor There will be no Costco cart thievery on my watch, because I will steal it back. I am the Costco cart crusader 🛒🤺 #jenevarose #costcohaul #costcotiktok #storytime #reaction #chaoticenergy ♬ original sound - Jeneva Rose

 

For more updates and videos, follow Jeneva Rose (@jenevaroseauthor) on TikTok.

