ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say

A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Many Americans are major fans of the Costco wholesale store chain. The store is known for its cheap rotisserie chickens and members' ability to save money by buying in bulk. However, not everyone can shop at a Costco because it's a membership-only warehouse store. So can you use a family member's Costco card?

 

A Costco membership is worth it to many consumers for the discounts on thousands of items, cheaper gas, and other special deals. But for those who might not shop there frequently, paying the membership fee isn't appealing. Some people want to use a family member's Costco card to save on their purchases. Here's how to do it.

costco bride
Shoppers and employees outside a Costco store (Image source: Facebook)

Can a family member share their Costco membership?

If you have a membership, or a family member like your mom has a Costco membership, it's natural that they'd want to share those benefits. Costco explains that memberships are non-transferable, but there are approved ways to help someone else get a bit of Costco savings.

 

First of all, with a membership, you're allowed two individuals who have a Costco card attached to the same account. That means if you're a Primary Member or Account Manager, you can designate one other person to have all the same benefits you do for the Costco membership.

Often, this means spouses will be the two people allowed a membership card for all of the savings benefits. But you could instead opt to designate your mother as the other account user. However, technically the other person must be part of your household, so sharing with a parent may prove difficult unless you share a home.

 

If you sign up for a Business-level membership at Costco, you're allowed to add more than one person to the account for a fee.

Costco members can bring up to two guests per shopping visit.

 

The other way to extend the benefits to friends or family is by bringing someone along when you visit the Costco warehouse. You're allowed up to two guests per shopping trip, and you must have your Costco membership. But, only the person designated as the member is able to make purchases from the warehouse.

This can be a simple way to help an acquaintance save money. If you bring them along on your warehouse shopping trip, simply pay for all of their purchases at the checkout using your own membership. Of course, you need to trust them to reimburse you for their purchases.

Does Costco check ID at the door?

When you first sign up for a Costco membership, you must present a valid photo ID. Then while entering the Costco warehouse and making purchases, you're required to show your membership card. The card has to include a photo as well. Some forms of payment, such as personal checks, will also require you to show another photo ID.

 

Can you split a Costco membership with a friend?

Again, the only way to have another person actually assigned as another cardholder on your Costco account is if they are over 18 and live at the same address as you. Costco says that household cardholders must present "proof that they live at the same address" while picking up their card.

The next-best way to share the benefits of a Costco membership is to bring guests when you shop (or to be a guest of a Costco member when they shop, if you are not a member).

You can buy a few items at Costco without a membership. This includes alcohol (in certain states), vision and hearing exams, health screenings, pharmacy services, and vaccinations.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
COSTCO
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
4 hours ago
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
1 day ago
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
Nov 21, 2024
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Nov 20, 2024
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
Nov 19, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Nov 19, 2024
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
Nov 17, 2024
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
Nov 16, 2024
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
MONEY 101
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
He always makes it a point to buy two tickets at a time and select his own numbers.
Nov 12, 2024
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
MONEY 101
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
The woman was apprehensive about the transaction and shared her experience on social media.
Nov 12, 2024
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
MONEY 101
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.
Nov 11, 2024
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
Apart from coming up with a unique idea, O'Leary also shared tips on pitching a business.
Nov 11, 2024
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
Nov 9, 2024
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
Nov 9, 2024
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
Nov 8, 2024
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
Nov 5, 2024
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
Nov 5, 2024
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
MONEY 101
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
One of them said that talking to neighbors before launching the dog park at home is the key.
Nov 4, 2024
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
MONEY 101
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
Some apps do have the option to secure the funds using bank accounts linked to them.
Nov 4, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Nov 4, 2024