ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

'Shark Tank' founders came to the show hoping for $400,000 — they walked away with $1 million offer

Mr Wonderful couldn't believe that the entrepreneurs managed to pull off the deal.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and judges making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and judges making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The judges on "Shark Tank" are known to be sharp. They are always on the lookout for a deal and they often tear entrepreneurs to shreds to get their way. However, sometimes, they can be quite generous as well, like the time when the founders of Yellow Leaf Hammocks got the deal of a lifetime. Joe Demin and Rachel Connors, who entered the Tank seeking $400,000, got a surprising offer of $1 million from a Shark who wanted to support their mission. 

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

 

The couple and co-founders entered the Shark Tank to pitch their product that provides the ultimate relaxation in every setting. Pitching their company, Yellow Leaf Hammocks, the entrepreneurs asked for an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 7% equity in the business. "At Yellow Leaf Hammocks we've perfected the hammock for the modern consumer. We've conquered every obstacle from creating a cocoon-like no wobble design to a shockingly soft yarn so you won't get a rope burn when you're trying to relax, and they're completely weather safe," the co-founders explained. 

Screenshot showing Joe demonstrating the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Joe demonstrating the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

As they handed out samples of their products to the Sharks, Joe shared the backstory of the company. Joe shared that he came across the idea during a backpacking trip in Thailand. There he used a really soft, woven hammock while visiting a remote island, and he learned that it was made by a community as part of an economic program designed to get them out of poverty. He ultimately went to meet the weavers and learned that they were struggling with sales. Thus, to help them, he and Rachel decided to start a hammock company and give a boost to their product. 

Screenshot showing the Thai women making the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the Thai women making the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

"First thing you want to look at is the label... they're all signed by the woman who made it," Joe told the Sharks. "We're a social enterprise, and we work with moms in rural Thailand to create high-wage jobs," they added. Coming to the numbers, the co-founders shared that they did $860,000 in sales in the year before filming, and they aimed to close the current year with $1.3 million with a 50-50 balance between direct-to-consumer and retail sales. They had also partnered with Virgin Cruise Lines to provide hammocks for their ships, adding another credit to their business.

Big numbers

The Sharks were beyond impressed by the entrepreneurs, their product, their numbers, and their mission. Guest shark Daniel Lubetzky was the first to make a move, and he made sure it was a grand gesture. "I really love a lot of what you stand for, but you have a hundred thousand dollar profit with a crazy 5.7 million dollar evaluation. So my offer is as follows, and it's an explosive offer. I want 33% of the company, and I'll give you one million dollars," he told the entrepreneurs. 

Screenshot showing Daniel making the offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Daniel making the offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Unfortunately, Joe and Rachel didn't want to give up so much equity, so they decided to hear the other offers. Taking on the opportunity, Lori Greiner jumped in with an offer of $400,000 for 20% equity. The entrepreneurs countered both the Sharks with a deal for $1 million at 25% equity, but Greiner refused to go up to $1 million.

Lubetzky then changed his offer and put $500,000 on the table for 25% equity. However, the entrepreneurs countered him with an offer of 14% equity for $600,000. At this point, Robert Herjavec jumped in as well, with an offer of $400,000 for 15% equity.

Screenshot showing Herjavec's reaction to the $1 million counter (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Herjavec's reaction to the $1 million counter (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Greiner then changed her offer as well, putting up $200,000 in cash, a loan of $200,000, and fully funded purchase orders for 15% equity. Lubetzky also looked to change his offer and asked the entrepreneurs how much they were willing to give up for $1 million. The co-founders came back with a maximum of 25%, and Lubetzky accepted it. 

 

"Wow! I never thought he'd go down it's never happened before in Shark Tank history when someone came in here for four hundred thousand and walked out with a million," Kevin O'Leary said as they shook hands.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founders came to the show hoping for $400,000 — they walked away with $1 million offer
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' founders came to the show hoping for $400,000 — they walked away with $1 million offer
Mr Wonderful couldn't believe that the entrepreneurs managed to pull off the deal.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' audience boo over ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — then Pat Sajak hit back at them
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' audience boo over ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — then Pat Sajak hit back at them
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Jan 19, 2025
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches' — now their company is worth $15 million
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches' — now their company is worth $15 million
The founders refused to let the judge's cruel comments deter them from pursuing their goals.
Jan 14, 2025
'Price is Right' model reveals one secret trick to win more money on the show: "Keep an eye on..."
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' model reveals one secret trick to win more money on the show: "Keep an eye on..."
The model revealed what the host's real intentions on the show are and shared an essential piece of advice.
Jan 4, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' seller goes almost 'out of breath' after expert reveals the value of her old chair
MONEY 101
'Antiques Roadshow' seller goes almost 'out of breath' after expert reveals the value of her old chair
In the episode, the guest confirmed that the chair had been in her family for generations.
Dec 14, 2024
'Shark Tank' offers $400,000 to founder who had a simple water filter with one key difference
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' offers $400,000 to founder who had a simple water filter with one key difference
Eric Roy developed the filters in response to the water crisis that he saw in Flint, Michigan.
Dec 12, 2024
Two 'Shark Tank' billionaires offer a life-changing deal to 8-year-old for his baseball glove idea
MONEY 101
Two 'Shark Tank' billionaires offer a life-changing deal to 8-year-old for his baseball glove idea
Gavin Batarse, an avid baseball player came to the tank with his venture Glove Wrap along with his father and sister.
Dec 11, 2024
Ryan Seacrest’s massive 'Wheel of Fortune' salary revealed — oh, it’s nearly 5 times Vanna White’s pay
MONEY 101
Ryan Seacrest’s massive 'Wheel of Fortune' salary revealed — oh, it’s nearly 5 times Vanna White’s pay
Vanna White is said to be considering an early exit from the show since she didn't get the raise that she wanted.
Dec 8, 2024
'Shark Tank' rejects founder's $300,000 deal. Mark Cuban revealed that one big mistake she made.
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' rejects founder's $300,000 deal. Mark Cuban revealed that one big mistake she made.
Cuban passed on the lesson that he learned at the age of 22 from his mentor to the young entrepreneur.
Dec 7, 2024
A $6 item used as doorstop has a unique history. Now, experts think it's a million dollar treasure.
MONEY 101
A $6 item used as doorstop has a unique history. Now, experts think it's a million dollar treasure.
The importance of the sculpture was forgotten over time until someone spotted it decades later.
Dec 5, 2024
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
MONEY 101
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation
Dec 4, 2024
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
Many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was.
Dec 4, 2024
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Dec 3, 2024
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
COSTCO
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
Dec 2, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Dec 1, 2024
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
Nov 21, 2024
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Nov 20, 2024
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
Nov 19, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Nov 19, 2024
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
Nov 17, 2024