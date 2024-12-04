ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment

Many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A screenshot showing the contestant as she won a treadmill (Cover image source: CBS | Price Is Right Show)
A screenshot showing the contestant as she won a treadmill (Cover image source: CBS | Price Is Right Show)

As a popular game show, "The Price is Right" is seen as a way for people to make their dreams come true or walk home with quick cash. But it's not necessary that winnings on the show will always make the contestants happy. For instance, winning a sauna and a treadmill didn't make Danielle Perez happy, since the participant on the show was wheelchairbound. After Drew Carey, the host asked George, the show's announcer to reveal the prizes, George appeared to rush through the part when he unveiled the treadmill and focused more on the sauna, as heard in the video. Later many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was. "This poor woman in a wheelchair just won a treadmill on Price is Right," a user @chadneidt wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

 

Another person on Twitter wrote, "For the first time ever I saw a woman in a wheelchair make it on The Price is Right. Her prize was a treadmill. God is very very cruel." Someone who was Danielle's friend took to the site and wrote, "My BFF @DivaDelux won a treadmill on The Price is Right, she’s in a wheelchair. Lol…At least we know now that nothing is fixed." However, the best reaction came from the contestant herself who later posted a photo of herself and captioned it, "When you win a treadmill on national TV, but you have no feet."

 

Danielle Perez who is a comedian has been in a wheelchair since 2004 after she lost her legs in an accident. “I kept thinking that it was a really big joke," she said with a laugh, “But there was no irony in their cheers or applause," she told CNN after winning. Despite a collective and awkward silence among the audience, which according to her was later edited out of the show, Danielle said, "Everyone at CBS seemed genuinely excited for me that I won."

 

According to Danielle, Carey had offered to help her spin the wheel when it was her turn, but she wanted to do it herself and succeeded the first time at getting the wheel to make a full rotation landing on $75. She made it to the showcase showdown and said that being on the show and even winning the treadmill was really fun. "I mean, what would I do with a party boat, anyway?" she added.

 

This wasn't the first time that things on "The Price is Right" didn't go as planned. Sometimes errors by hosts and the models have either robbed people of their winnings or accidentally even rewarded them. In another story, a model on "The Price Is Right" once inadvertent helped a contestant Andrea, who had three chances to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata.

 

In the episode, model Manuela Arbelaez didn't give her a chance to guess again because she accidentally revealed the car's correct price. Later Manuela took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't usually give expensive gifts, but when I do is a $21,960 CAR."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
MONEY 101
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
Many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was.
5 hours ago
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
1 day ago
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
COSTCO
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
2 days ago
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
3 days ago
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
Nov 21, 2024
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Nov 20, 2024
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
Nov 19, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Nov 19, 2024
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
Nov 17, 2024
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
Nov 16, 2024
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
MONEY 101
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
He always makes it a point to buy two tickets at a time and select his own numbers.
Nov 12, 2024
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
MONEY 101
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
The woman was apprehensive about the transaction and shared her experience on social media.
Nov 12, 2024
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
MONEY 101
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.
Nov 11, 2024
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
Apart from coming up with a unique idea, O'Leary also shared tips on pitching a business.
Nov 11, 2024
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
Nov 9, 2024
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
Nov 9, 2024
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
Nov 8, 2024
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
Nov 5, 2024
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
Nov 5, 2024