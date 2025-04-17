ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

'Antiques Roadshow' guest fears for his safety after expert revealed the value of his bronze statue

Expert Eric Silver called the authentic Auguste Rodin sculpture his greatest find on the show.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the massive appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/The Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the massive appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/The Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" guests are known to react with astonishment or in an emotional manner after they find out the true value of their family heirlooms or artifacts, which is higher than their expectations. But one very rational response to finding out that a valuable item has been sitting in one's house is to be concerned about the safety of the artifact as well as the owner. This is what happened when expert Eric Silver gave a six-figure appraisal to an authentic Auguste Rodin sculpture, brought by a guest who had very little idea about its value. Once the owner realized what he had in his possession, the first thing he could think of was how he would get out of the venue with it safely.

Screenshot showing the expert the sculpture and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert the sculpture and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode from 2016, the guest who brought the bronze sculpture shared that the item had been in his family for years. "It was my father's great-aunt's sculpture and when she died it came to my grandmother, and when my grandmother died it came to my father, and he has since given it to me," he said. When asked about the artist and the title, the guest shared that it was created by Auguste Rodin and the title of the sculpture was "Eternal Spring."

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the sculpture (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the sculpture (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Taking over, Silver told the guest that at first, he was skeptical about the authenticity of the item, and duplicates of the sculpture are quite common given the provenance of Rodin's creations. Rodin, who lived from 1840 to 1917, is regarded as one of the greatest sculptors in history. He is perhaps best known for sculpting "The Thinker," according to Britannica. However, after a close examination, Silver realized that the sculpture in front of him might be a real period piece.

"Rodin was one of the greatest sculptors of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Some consider him comparable to Michelangelo," Silver said. He added that the value of his sculptures depends on whether they were actually made under the auspices himself. "Artists produced editions of these bronzes. He cast them as they were made and he licensed the foundry to produce these pieces," Silver explained.

Screenshot showing Silver examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing Silver examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then pointed out that the guest's statue was actually signed "Rodin" on the side, and there was another signature of "F. Barbedienne, Fondeur". Silver explained that Ferdinand Barbedienne ran the foundry in France at the time that produced some of Rodin's work. 

"Rodin died in 1918, so we know that the ones produced in this period by Barbedienne were done under the auspices of the artist himself. He had personal control over the way they were made, the way they were cast, and the way they were finished, the way they were patinated, and this is very important

when you're dealing with sculpture to denote the artist actually had his hand in overseeing this," the expert added. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He said that the final verdict about the sculpture's authenticity could only be given by a certificate from a group called the Committee Auguste Rodin. However, Silver assured that, according to him, the item was an authentic period sculpture, made somewhere between 1880 and 1918. Coming to the appraisal, Silver told the guest that in the same year, one such authentic sculpture brought $450,000 at an auction in London. "At auction, one estimate on this would be in that four hundred to five hundred thousand dollar range," Silver further told the guest. At this point, the shocked owner of the sculpture was growing concerned about his safety. "Wow, I got to get the heck out of dodge here. How am I gonna - wow," the guest said. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then calmed him down by saying that the show would provide him with security. He further said that the guest was probably the only one to bring an authentic Rodin bronze ever to the show.

 

In an update shared by the show, Silver called the item one of his greatest finds on the show. He further shared that the guest ended up selling the item at a Sotheby's auction in London for approximately $3,97,000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest fears for his safety after expert revealed the value of his bronze statue
MONEY 101
'Antiques Roadshow' guest fears for his safety after expert revealed the value of his bronze statue
Expert Eric Silver called the authentic Auguste Rodin sculpture his greatest find on the show.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders came to the show hoping for $400,000 — they walked away with $1 million offer
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' founders came to the show hoping for $400,000 — they walked away with $1 million offer
Mr Wonderful couldn't believe that the entrepreneurs managed to pull off the deal.
Apr 1, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' audience boo over ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — then Pat Sajak hit back at them
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' audience boo over ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — then Pat Sajak hit back at them
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Jan 19, 2025
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches' — now their company is worth $15 million
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches' — now their company is worth $15 million
The founders refused to let the judge's cruel comments deter them from pursuing their goals.
Jan 14, 2025
'Price is Right' model reveals one secret trick to win more money on the show: "Keep an eye on..."
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' model reveals one secret trick to win more money on the show: "Keep an eye on..."
The model revealed what the host's real intentions on the show are and shared an essential piece of advice.
Jan 4, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' seller goes almost 'out of breath' after expert reveals the value of her old chair
MONEY 101
'Antiques Roadshow' seller goes almost 'out of breath' after expert reveals the value of her old chair
In the episode, the guest confirmed that the chair had been in her family for generations.
Dec 14, 2024
'Shark Tank' offers $400,000 to founder who had a simple water filter with one key difference
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' offers $400,000 to founder who had a simple water filter with one key difference
Eric Roy developed the filters in response to the water crisis that he saw in Flint, Michigan.
Dec 12, 2024
Two 'Shark Tank' billionaires offer a life-changing deal to 8-year-old for his baseball glove idea
MONEY 101
Two 'Shark Tank' billionaires offer a life-changing deal to 8-year-old for his baseball glove idea
Gavin Batarse, an avid baseball player came to the tank with his venture Glove Wrap along with his father and sister.
Dec 11, 2024
Ryan Seacrest’s massive 'Wheel of Fortune' salary revealed — oh, it’s nearly 5 times Vanna White’s pay
MONEY 101
Ryan Seacrest’s massive 'Wheel of Fortune' salary revealed — oh, it’s nearly 5 times Vanna White’s pay
Vanna White is said to be considering an early exit from the show since she didn't get the raise that she wanted.
Dec 8, 2024
'Shark Tank' rejects founder's $300,000 deal. Mark Cuban revealed that one big mistake she made.
MONEY 101
'Shark Tank' rejects founder's $300,000 deal. Mark Cuban revealed that one big mistake she made.
Cuban passed on the lesson that he learned at the age of 22 from his mentor to the young entrepreneur.
Dec 7, 2024
A $6 item used as doorstop has a unique history. Now, experts think it's a million dollar treasure.
MONEY 101
A $6 item used as doorstop has a unique history. Now, experts think it's a million dollar treasure.
The importance of the sculpture was forgotten over time until someone spotted it decades later.
Dec 5, 2024
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
MONEY 101
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation
Dec 4, 2024
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
Many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was.
Dec 4, 2024
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Dec 3, 2024
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
COSTCO
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
Dec 2, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Dec 1, 2024
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
Nov 21, 2024
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Nov 20, 2024
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
Nov 19, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Nov 19, 2024