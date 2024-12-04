ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse

After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Man who brought in Marlon Brando's leather jacket to Pawn Stars and Rick Harrison in screenshots (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Man who brought in Marlon Brando's leather jacket to Pawn Stars and Rick Harrison in screenshots (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Old baseball cards lying in the attic or coins preserved for decades and even old toys are not emerging as valuable collectors' items. Sports and pop culture memorabilia collection also falls in this category and one collector got his hands on a leather jacket belonging to one of Hollywood's most iconic actors Marlon Brando. He only parted with it when he was made an offer that he couldn't refuse. The seller of the jacket took it to "Pawn Stars" to be evaluated by Rick Harrison, hoping to get a few thousand dollars for it. It was revealed that the jacket belonged to none other than "The Godfather" star Marlon Brando who won an Academy Award for his performance in the movie in 1972. 

The seller showing the jacket to the appraisal expert | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
The seller showing the jacket to the appraisal expert | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Brando was known for being a method actor and wore leather jackets while playing some iconic characters throughout his career. Joe explained to Rick that this particular jacket was once owned and worn by the movie stars back in the 1950s. The leather jacket was also pre-authenticated by Joe Franklin's memorabilia collection and was also sold at an auction to a person whom the seller later bought it from, according to The U.S Sun.

The worn and distressed leather jacket that once belonged to Marlon Brando | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
The worn and distressed leather jacket that once belonged to Marlon Brando | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The seller brought in the papers to show them to the evaluator who went on to verify their authenticity. "I just couldn't refuse it," he said, referring to the iconic line from the Godfather series. Rick took a close look at the piece and provided some background on Brando's career but quickly asked if Joe had any photographs from the auction to further prove its authenticity, to which he replied that he didn't have any. This prompted Rick to analyze the documentation from the Joe Franklin memorabilia collection. "From the looks of it, this is actual wear, not like today where they purposefully make something beat up," he said while looking at the jacket.

Letter of authentication | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Letters of authentication produced alongside the jacket | (Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation. Joe told him that he wanted to get at least $15,000 for it but Rick felt it was far too high for the item and said that he could offer $8,000. "I know you need to make money yourself — I get that," Joe responded, coming down to a price of $10,000 for the Brando jacket. However, Rick was not willing to give more than $8,000 for the jacket and ultimately agreed to give $8,500 before sealing the deal.

 

In another fascinating story about a jacket, a woman bought a rather simple-looking coat at an estate sale which she later realised belonged to a celebrated actor. The woman then took the coat to the  PBS "Antiques Roadshow" to see if she got lucky. As it turned out, the coat indeed belonged to famous actor Carol O'Connor and according to the appraisal expert of the show, it could fetch up to $15,000 which shook the woman to her core. "You are kidding me!" the shocked owner responded.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
MONEY 101
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Marlon Brando's jacket — Rick Harrison made him an offer he couldn't refuse
After a lot of analysis, Rick concluded that the leather jacket indeed belonged to Marlon Brando and thus began the negotiation
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
MONEY 101
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill and her reaction became an iconic TV moment
Many took to social media and pointed out just how awkward the scene was.
5 hours ago
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
1 day ago
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
COSTCO
Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say
A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so make sure that you know the rules.
2 days ago
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
3 days ago
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
Nov 21, 2024
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Nov 20, 2024
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
Nov 19, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Nov 19, 2024
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
Nov 17, 2024
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
Nov 16, 2024
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
MONEY 101
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
He always makes it a point to buy two tickets at a time and select his own numbers.
Nov 12, 2024
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
MONEY 101
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
The woman was apprehensive about the transaction and shared her experience on social media.
Nov 12, 2024
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
MONEY 101
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.
Nov 11, 2024
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
Apart from coming up with a unique idea, O'Leary also shared tips on pitching a business.
Nov 11, 2024
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
Nov 9, 2024
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
Nov 9, 2024
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
Nov 8, 2024
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
Nov 5, 2024
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
Nov 5, 2024