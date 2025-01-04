ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals one secret trick to win more money on the show: "Keep an eye on..."

The model revealed what the host's real intentions on the show are and shared an essential piece of advice.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The model James O'Halloran with host Drew Carey on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
While you may need a lot of luck to be able to win games on "The Price is Right," some skills and techniques always come in handy to increase chances of success. The popular game show has been hosted by multiple personalities including the legendary late Bob Barker and Drew Carey, who is responsible for explaining all the rules of the games to the contestants. Throughout the run of the show, the rules have changed quite a lot, which has only made the game tougher according to many fans.

James O'Halloran with Drew Carey and contestant on the left and James O'Hallora in the green room on the right | (Image Source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
James O'Halloran with Drew Carey and contestant on the left and James O'Hallora in the green room on the right | (Image Source: YouTube |The Price is Right )

Now, one of the show's main stars is revealing some inside tips and tricks to increase one's chances of getting on the stage and winning prizes. Model James O'Halloran celebrated his 10th anniversary on the show, and also disclosed that an essential "tip is to keep an eye on Drew."

"He won’t tell you the answers but wants you to win. If you’re way off, he might go, ‘Could you repeat that?’ Just to give you another chance to switch up your answer maybe," James told TV Insider, adding, "Pay attention to Drew and the audience. He’ll help you as much as he can get away with."

 

During one episode, Drew's contribution was noticed when he helped the audience during the pricing game and advised on what the audience seemed to be telling him. He hinted that if someone gets on stage and doesn't know what they are doing, it might be helpful to listen to the fanatical viewers. According to James, contestants also need to learn how to recognize the patterns and prices in many of the games. "If you’ve watched that game just one other time before, you can do the same answers and you’re going to win. The best way to learn those is to watch the show. Keep an eye out. Look for the patterns. It’s not a coincidence," James said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

James also took the opportunity to talk about how audience members can increase their chances of becoming contestants on the show. "Just get very excited and into the present with what’s going on. While the show is happening, the producers are watching for who is engaged. If you’re playing along with the people who are up there, if you’re enthusiastic, they go, 'Hey, we’ve got a live one here,'" he added.

James O'Halloran joined the cast of "The Price is Right" back in 2014 and is one of the only two male models on the game show. He was born in Melbourne Australia and currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children. In addition to his role on "The Price is Right," he was also seen in films such as "Rebel Moon," The Deliverance" and TV shows such as "Tacoma FD" and "Superstore." Speaking about his favorite thing about being a model on the show, he said, "We have an incredible crew, so each day I’m just out with friends, and the audience is electric. Experiencing that energy is truly an uplifting experience." His co-stars include Devin Goda,  Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbelaez, Alexis Gaube, and Amber Lancaster.

