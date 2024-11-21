ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.

Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Modern Picnic founder and CEO Ali Kaminetsky on Shark Tank(L) and the Show judges (R) | (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SharkTankProduct)
Modern Picnic founder and CEO Ali Kaminetsky on Shark Tank(L) and the Show judges (R) | (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SharkTankProduct)

Apart from venture capitalists, enthusiastic about funding promising startups, TV shows that offer a platform for people to showcase innovative products have also opened doors for aspiring entrepreneurs. But making it to "Shark Tank" doesn't necessarily mean that founders will get financial backing for their business, and sometimes they may get valuable advice. The founder of Modern Picnic is one entrepreneur who gained insight from the show, even without securing investments from the Sharks. Ali Kaminetsky appeared on "Shark Tank" in February 2023 seeking $400,000 in exchange for a 6.5% equity stake. Although she did not land a deal, two cents from the sharks turned out to be a game-changer for her business.

 

Kaminetsky told Inc. Magazine, "First and foremost, I made sure my 90-second opener was crisp, and I felt confident about it. Second, I made sure I knew my numbers inside and out and had a really clear why." She added, "The number had to make sense for our current cap table, and I also had to consider the fact that the Sharks come with their own incredible expertise."

 

The Sharks—Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Emma Grede—did not offer her an investment. However, they grilled her thoroughly on her company’s valuation, which she placed at $6 million. Kaminetsky said, "I went in there looking for a partner. Any of them would have been fabulous, but if it could have been Emma Grede or Lori Greiner, who have such deep retail experience, that would have been incredible." During the discussion, Kaminetsky admitted she expected her business to incur a $100,000 loss in 2023. The Sharks pointed out that her heavy spending on marketing, which was 50% of her budget, was a major issue. Taking their advice to heart, Kaminetsky reduced her ad spending significantly, which proved to be a turning point for her business.

 

Launched in 2018, Modern Picnic creates stylish and functional lunch bags for women. Since its inception, the company has sold 40,000 units, generating $6 million in revenue, and had previously raised $1.8 million with a 60% profit margin. While Kaminetsky didn’t secure a deal, her appearance on Shark Tank boosted her brand image significantly. On the day that her episode aired, the company’s website traffic increased by 915%, and revenue went up by 300%. To capitalize on the buzz, Modern Picnic launched a special landing page offering a 20% discount code and promoted its newest product line.

 

Kaminetsky later shared, “While we usually have a couple of months or weeks to have a photoshoot and build out the pages for a collection launch, we did it in a week. Every opportunity should be leveraged to create digital buzz. It’s a perfect time to cut back on digital spending because we have so many new eyes on the brand right now.”

 

Even without a deal, Modern Picnic’s sales and profitability improved thanks to a new strategy. Kaminetsky leveraged her Shark Tank appearance by sharing her entrepreneurial journey on TikTok, which boosted engagement by 200%. She expressed gratitude to the Sharks for their positive feedback on her products and their advice on improving profit margins and reducing losses.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
MONEY 101
A CEO went on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for a $400,000 deal. She walked away with a bigger reward.
Although she didn't get a deal, her appearance on "Shark Tank" significantly increased the visibility of her brand.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper finds an unexpected $100 with a special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
1 day ago
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
MONEY 101
Your old Levi's denim could be worth $33,000 — just check the hidden detail on the label
The condition does make a difference, but some vintage pairs have fetched a good price even though they were in bad shape.
2 days ago
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
2 days ago
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
4 days ago
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
5 days ago
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
MONEY 101
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
He always makes it a point to buy two tickets at a time and select his own numbers.
Nov 12, 2024
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
MONEY 101
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
The woman was apprehensive about the transaction and shared her experience on social media.
Nov 12, 2024
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
MONEY 101
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.
Nov 11, 2024
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
Apart from coming up with a unique idea, O'Leary also shared tips on pitching a business.
Nov 11, 2024
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
Nov 9, 2024
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
Nov 9, 2024
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
Nov 8, 2024
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
Nov 5, 2024
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
Nov 5, 2024
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
MONEY 101
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
One of them said that talking to neighbors before launching the dog park at home is the key.
Nov 4, 2024
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
MONEY 101
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
Some apps do have the option to secure the funds using bank accounts linked to them.
Nov 4, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Nov 4, 2024
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
MONEY 101
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
The couple are unapologetic about their decision and even have a club dedicated to spending the inheritance of kids.
Nov 3, 2024
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
MONEY 101
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
Anything from old Chinaware to vintage video games and Pokemon cards may be rare collectibles in this day and age.
Oct 31, 2024