'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment

This was the opposite of instances when mistakes by hosts have cost contestants their shot at winning.

Prizes ranging from cars to cash and holidays are up for grabs on different TV shows for contestants either trying their luck, showing their talent, or using their knowledge to win big. But sometimes errors by hosts have either robbed people of their winnings or accidentally rewarded them. A mistake by a model on "The Price Is Right" once worked in favor of contestant Andrea, who had three chances to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata.

After she got the answer wrong on her first go, model Manuela Arbelaez didn't give her a chance to guess again because she accidentally revealed the car's correct price. Both Manuela and host Drew Carey's jaws dropped while the contestant exclaimed, "I won it!"

I don't usually give expensive gifts, but when I do is a $21,960 CAR. #YoureWelcomeAndrea #WokeUpFeelingGenerous pic.twitter.com/cL84sZAGxG — Manuela Arbelaez (@ManuelaArbelaez) April 2, 2015

"Ooooooh! Congratulations! Manuela just gave you a car!" the host reacted, before adding "The game is over, folks." Later Manuela took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't usually give expensive gifts, but when I do is a $21,960 CAR."

This was the exact opposite of the incident when host Drew Carey ended up costing a contestant a shot at winning a bigger prize, although he was trying to help. Following that he was brutally roasted by another contestant teasing her about her education. While it took some time for the host to recover from it, Carey managed to keep the show running.

Model Gwendolyn Osborne, host Drew Carey, models Rachel Reynolds, and Lanisha Cole celebrate the 500th "The Price Is Right" television show at CBS Television City on February 1, 2010. (Image Source: Photo by Frederick M. Brown | Getty Images)

In the episode, contestant Ronnie Gardner from San Diego was the first one to step up and spin the Big Wheel on stage. For the spin to count, contestants are required to spin the wheel and get the closest to 100 so that they land a spot in the showcase for a chance to win big prizes. For the round, the wheel had to go around at least once, a rule that bothered Gardner in her first attempt. However, she did hit 90 which was pretty close to 100. However, Carey said that the wheel did not go around all the way and she had to spin it again. On the second attempt the wheel barely turned around, Thus, Carey stepped in offering to help. "Can I help you out?" the host asked. "Yes, please," Ronnie told him.

He then helped her with the wheel which did go all the way around but landed on 15 leaving her far away from 100. Thus Carey asked her if she would like to spin again and get close to 85. Carey helped her again and this time, the wheel landed on 95 which left her out of the game. Naturally, everybody was blaming Carey, who said, "I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry."

Later it was revealed that the showcase round had big prizes that the contestant missed out on. In the episode, another contestant, Lillian Brown was on a roll. The third-year Ph.D. student made her way past the initial rounds and won a lot of cash, as per the New York Post. He was seen teasing the contestant for her education and later asked her what's the opposite of a Ph.D to which she replied, "A talk show host.” Carey was seen struggling for a comeback and finally said that he wasn't even smart enough to become a Talk Show host.