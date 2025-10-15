Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces

The FSIS announced at least five people were injured from consumption of the affected products.

Major retailers have been forced to issue massive recalls over the past couple of years because of contamination risks and quality concerns. After a number of such moves, Costco has once again recalled a popular product, which is Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs. The recall comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service found fragments of wood in a line of products from the manufacturer. As a safety measure, Costco has issued a voluntary recall for the affected products sold between March 14 and October 4. According to the initial announcement, at least five people were injured after they consumed the product recalled by California-based Foster Poultry Farms, CBS News reported.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

The affected product is Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs, sold in 28-count packages. The item was recalled over the potential presence of wooden stick pieces in the product’s batter.

As per the official recall notice, the recalled products have Plant Code P-6137B, with the use-by dates of 12/19/2025, 3/6/2026, 5/21/2026, 5/31/2026, 6/18/2026, and 6/30/2026. Costco's recall notice urges consumers and institutions to throw away the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers should also note that the affected product is also sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Furthermore, there are 16 different varieties of the corn dogs that were affected by this recall, as per the FSIS notice. The list of mentions some of the most popular Foster Farms products including, "Foster Farms Corn Dogs", "Foster Farms Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter", "Foster Farms Gluten Free Corn Dogs", "Foster Farms Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter", "Foster Farms Jumbo Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter", "Foster Farms Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter," and more. The complete list of product names and labels can be found on the official FSIS website.

Representative image of corn dogs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Earlier this month, Foster Farms voluntarily recalled about 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dog products after their batter was found to be contaminated with pieces of wood, according to FSIS. According to the initial announcement, at least five people were injured from consumption of the recalled products. The issue was discovered after consumers filed complaints with the FSIS, following which multiple versions of the Foster Farms Chicken Corn Dogs were found to be contaminated.

The recall comes after another producer, Hillshire Brands, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, recalled 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products. As per AP News, foreign object contamination remains one of the top reasons for food recalls in the U.S.

