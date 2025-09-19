ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly

The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of shoppers entering a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Spencer Platt)
Representative image of shoppers entering a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Spencer Platt)

One of the most trusted retailers for quality products at affordable rates, Costco has been hit by consumers calling it out on social media. In the past couple of years, it has also had to recall several products from meat to eggs, over possible health hazards. Now the warehouse retailer has pulled its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene off the shelves in 12 states and urged consumers to safely dispose of or return any bottles bought in the past seven months. The retailer has issued a warning to consumers stating that the bottles of the sparkling wine may shatter on their own even when left unopened on a shelf.

According to the official statement from the retailer, the product was sold between April 25 and August 26 in stores across a dozen states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 

The product ID on the bottles reads 1879870, and shoppers who purchased the product between the specified timeframe are entitled to a full refund if they return it to their nearest store safely. The statement strongly urged customers not to open fresh bottles. For safe disposal, it is recommended that consumers wrap the unopened bottles in paper towels and place them in a plastic bag before putting them in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sticks and Bottles (@sticksandbottles)

 

Customers who dispose of the affected items will also be entitled to a full refund at their nearest Costco location, upon producing the required documentation of the notification of the recall sent to them. The statement further added that customers should reach out to the Miami-based importer, Ethica Wines, in case they have any concerns or queries regarding the recall.

In the recent past, Costco has issued several recalls over product quality and contamination issues. Most recently, the warehouse retailer issued a recall notice of the Dubai Style Chocolate item from Rolling Pin Baking Co., mentioning the details of the item and the concern about potential allergic reactions. The popular dessert, which went viral on social media, was pulled off the shelves over misinformation on the labels.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EatingWell (@eatingwell)

 

"The allergen statement inadvertently listed 'gluten' as the allergen, rather than 'wheat,'" the official notice from the supplier read. The company further mentioned that the risk of reactions is minimal since gluten is mentioned on the label, but the recall was issued out of abundance, as Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement, without being mentioned as a possible allergen. Thus, the retailer urged consumers who are allergic to wheat and gluten to not consume the product and return/dispose of the product for a full refund. 

More on Market Realist:

Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back

Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."

Costco shopper tries to return garbage can 7 years after purchase — the store knew how to handle it

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
COSTCO
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
1 hour ago
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
PAWN STARS
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
The guest was shocked to learn that his Stradivarius violin wasn't what he thought it was.
20 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
The owner of the collection of Danny Lyon SNCC Civil Rights Posters was left astonished in the end.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
6 days ago