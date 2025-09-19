Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly

The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.

One of the most trusted retailers for quality products at affordable rates, Costco has been hit by consumers calling it out on social media. In the past couple of years, it has also had to recall several products from meat to eggs, over possible health hazards. Now the warehouse retailer has pulled its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene off the shelves in 12 states and urged consumers to safely dispose of or return any bottles bought in the past seven months. The retailer has issued a warning to consumers stating that the bottles of the sparkling wine may shatter on their own even when left unopened on a shelf.

According to the official statement from the retailer, the product was sold between April 25 and August 26 in stores across a dozen states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The product ID on the bottles reads 1879870, and shoppers who purchased the product between the specified timeframe are entitled to a full refund if they return it to their nearest store safely. The statement strongly urged customers not to open fresh bottles. For safe disposal, it is recommended that consumers wrap the unopened bottles in paper towels and place them in a plastic bag before putting them in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass.

Customers who dispose of the affected items will also be entitled to a full refund at their nearest Costco location, upon producing the required documentation of the notification of the recall sent to them. The statement further added that customers should reach out to the Miami-based importer, Ethica Wines, in case they have any concerns or queries regarding the recall.

In the recent past, Costco has issued several recalls over product quality and contamination issues. Most recently, the warehouse retailer issued a recall notice of the Dubai Style Chocolate item from Rolling Pin Baking Co., mentioning the details of the item and the concern about potential allergic reactions. The popular dessert, which went viral on social media, was pulled off the shelves over misinformation on the labels.

"The allergen statement inadvertently listed 'gluten' as the allergen, rather than 'wheat,'" the official notice from the supplier read. The company further mentioned that the risk of reactions is minimal since gluten is mentioned on the label, but the recall was issued out of abundance, as Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement, without being mentioned as a possible allergen. Thus, the retailer urged consumers who are allergic to wheat and gluten to not consume the product and return/dispose of the product for a full refund.

