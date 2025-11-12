ECONOMY & WORK
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?

Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
People crowd outside a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle)
Thanksgiving is not too far away, and Americans will be looking to save up on the festive meals amidst rising prices. Like other major retail chains, Costco also wants to cash in on the demand for affordable Thanksgiving meals. Making a Thanksgiving meal from scratch, especially when you’re the one hosting, is rarely a fun experience.

As a result, pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals have gained popularity over time. Several stores sell these meals, which can simply be heated at home and served. Costco is one of those retail giants that sell pre-cooked meals, but they aren't always cheap. According to a report in Tasting Table, the company’s Thanksgiving meal is priced at a whopping $200. That’s a lot more than meals offered by Whole Foods and Honey Baked Ham.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)
Shoppers outside a Costco store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)

However, this high price point has a good reason. Costco’s portions are a lot more than its competitors, and it also offers a wide variety of items. It is 28 pounds of food and contains turkey breast (no dark meat) and gravy, with mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, corn, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, 12 dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, and a Thanksgiving apple cobbler. The sides come in three-pound trays, and the meal feeds eight people.

The amount of food cannot be questioned, but the high price point can dissuade people from buying it. For those having a quiet dinner with their loved ones, this might be too much food that they simply do not need. Some families would prefer smaller meals at lower prices. That is where Walmart comes into the picture.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

Unlike Costco, Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal basket is a much more feasible option for low to middle-income households. The price of the basket has come down 25% from last year to less than $40 currently. However, reports suggest that Walmart has taken a lot of the items from the basket that were available in 2024. Last year, the basket had 29 items. In 2025, shoppers will get to enjoy 15.

Currently, it contains butterball turkey, russet potatoes, stove top turkey stuffing, and Great Value green beans. Some of the excluded items are pecan pie, sweet potatoes, mini marshmallows, celery stalks, muffin mix, and yellow onions. Instead of 12 sweet Hawaiian rolls, it includes 12 dinner rolls this year, and Walmart has also replaced French’s crispy fried onions with Kinder’s.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)
Shoppers inside a Walmart. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)

Either way, this is a much better option for a lot of people in the country. Those who want to host a lavish party without the hassle of cooking could get their meal at Costco for a premium price, which will surely taste exceptional.

WALMART COSTCO
