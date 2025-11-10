ECONOMY & WORK
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know

The retailer has some great discounts in store for the holiday season this year.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Cover Image source: Spencer Platt | Getty Images)
Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Cover Image source: Spencer Platt | Getty Images)

Americans across cities rely on retail chains such as Walmart, Costco, and Trader Joe's for essential supplies throughout the year. But there are holidays when even their stores could shut down. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and often, shoppers wonder if they can shop at Costco that day. Veteran’s Day is a big deal in the country as it honors all those who have served the nation as part of the military. Customers also wonder if these chains offer any special discounts on such days, as that is sometimes the case.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle
A Costco storefront. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle)

Costco customers can rest assured, since its stores will not be closed on Veterans’ Day this year, which falls on November 11. The warehouses will be open from 9 am for Executive members, while Gold Star and Business members will be allowed into the store from 10 am. The store will remain open until 8:30 pm. Costco does not usually close down on Veterans’ Day, but that is the case with some other holidays.

However, if current or former military personnel visit the store, they can expect a hero’s reception. When it comes to discounts, Costco does not have any special discounts or offers for Veterans’ Day this year. However, the chain is having a Holiday Appliance Savings Event with more than $1,000 to be saved on fridges, stoves, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, according to a report in Leigh Valley Live.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kena Betancur)
Representative image of shoppers inside Costco. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kena Betancur)

Although the store has not offered discounts this Veterans’ Day, it still has some great ones coming up. The holiday season is upon us, and people will be out in large numbers buying various products. Retail chains such as Costco and Walmart have discounts and offers to draw in as many people as possible. When it comes to Costco, though, it will remain closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year.

They do have some offers on automobiles during that period of time. The discounts are applicable to a large variety of models made by top car makers, including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo, and Polestar, till January 2. This offer is applicable to select models. For example, the Cadillac model on sale is the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. Gold Star and Business members will receive a $1,000 member-only incentive, while Executive members will enjoy a $1,250 incentive.

There are a lot of different offers on the other models, which include deals on EVs as well. “Our goal is to deliver a great value and experience on the vehicles Costco members purchase year-round,” said Jay Maxwell, Costco Auto Program's general manager. The offer is perfect for those looking to buy a car during the holiday season, either for themselves or as a gift.

