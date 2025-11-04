ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one

The retailer is offering special discounts to its Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Members.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
A shopper walks towards the Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle)

Things such as $1.50 Hot Dogs and big discounts convince Americans to buy Costco memberships. The retail giant keeps making news for its deals and generous return policy, and in its latest offerings for the holiday season, the retailer has added high-end cars from Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo and Polestar to its discount list. Under the Costco Auto Program, its Gold Star, Business, or Executive Members can get up to $2,000 off and special discounts on parts and service on select models. The offer is valid from October 1 to January 2, 2026, giving members a perfect chance to pick up their Christmas gift. “Our goal is to deliver a great value and experience on the vehicles Costco members purchase year-round,” said Jay Maxwell, Costco Auto Program's general manager, as per 24/7 Wall St.

The deal is available only for eligible members on select models of cars from the three automakers. The model from Cadillac that is on discount is the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, and under the program, Gold Star/Business Members will receive a $1,000 member-only incentive, and Executive level Members will get a $1,250 member-only incentive.

The EV models from Chevrolet include the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV. Gold Star/Business Members will get a $2,750 incentive, and Executive level Members will get $3,000 on Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV models. Meanwhile, on the Silverado EV models, Gold Star/Business Members will get a $1,000 incentive, and Executive Members will get a $1,250 member-only incentive. Furthermore, Gold Star/Business Members buying a 2025, 2026 Chevrolet BrightDrop 400, BrightDrop 600 will get a $2,750 incentive for members only, and Executive level Members will get $3,000.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

From Volvo, the 2026 Volvo XC40, EX40, EX30, EX30 Cross Country, V60 Cross Country, and V90 Cross Country are up for a $1,000 or $1,250 incentive for Gold Star/Business or Executive members, respectively. The same is offered for the 2025 Polestar 3 model as well.

For those looking to buy a GMC car, the 2024, 2025, and 2026 models of the GMC Sierra EV, Hummer EV SUV, and Hummer EV Pickup are eligible for incentives. While Gold Star/Business Members will get a $2,750 member-only incentive, Executive Members will get a $3,000 incentive.

Apart from the incentives, Costco is also offering a 15% discount of up to $500 on parts and servicing, as per the official website. 

To qualify for the Limited-Time Special program, customers must be a current Costco Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Member, and they must register with the Costco Auto Program by January 2, 2026. After registration, members will be given a certificate with their unique promotion code, which, upon being presented at the dealership of the three automakers, will allow them to get the discount. For the discounted parts and service, the offer applies only to work done at the participating service centers, and not Costco Tire Centers, as per the restrictions provided on the website. 

