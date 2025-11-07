ECONOMY & WORK
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo

The TikTok creator, Auzi a.k.a @fatpastrychef's video sparked concerns over rude store staff.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the creator and a representative image of a Costco storefront (Cover image source: TikTok/@fatpastrychef | Getty Images/Photo by Tim Boyle)

In order to make sure that its paid membership remains exclusive and sought-after, Costco has been tightening the rules around membership sharing. But these measures have also backfired, as many shoppers find them a bit too much. From card scanning machines to employees at the gates, the big box retailer has done its best to make sure that only its members get the exclusive deals. Recently, a shopper and TikTok creator, Auzi (@fatpastrychef), shared a video alleging that a Costco employee disrespected her based on the picture on her membership card. Auzi, who keeps her hair short, alleged that the employee refused to accept that it was her in the picture, claiming that it was a man. The video sparked outrage on social media over the rude behaviour of Costco employees.

Screenshots from the creator's video (Image source: TikTok/@fatpastrychef)

In the video with more than 1.1 million views, Auzi shared that she was taking a quick trip to Costco when she faced an unpleasant incident. She shared that she checked in as usual using her membership card, but when she got to the checkout, the worker at the counter refused to believe that it was her card. "And the lady goes, 'Oh! You can't shop here next unless he is with you," Auzi recalled the employee saying. When she asked what the worker meant, the cashier doubled down, saying the person in the picture wasn't her.

Screenshots from the creator's video (Image source: TikTok/@fatpastychef)

Auzi then showed the viewers her membership card, which clearly had her photo on it. "That's me! What are you talking about?" the creator exclaimed. "Rude! That's Rude," she added in the end, stressing that the employee was disrespectful to her. The video nearly sparked outrage on TikTok as viewers flocked to the comments to call out the rude behaviour. "That girl takes her job too seriously. I wouldn't give af 😩" wrote one viewer, @bb.iv04. "Costco customer service is terrible, they act like crossing guards and hall monitors," added @45mirrors45.

@fatpastrychef

Bald does not mean I’m a boy

♬ original sound - Auzi’s POV

Many suggested that Auzi contact Costco's customer service and report it. "Call customer service and report it. You’ll get a gift card," suggested @theofcmariahleee. Auzi took the suggestion, and in an update, she shared a video of her reaching out to Costco. In the second video with more than 103,000 views, the creator was seen talking to a customer representative about the issue. After being bounced from one department to another, Auzi finally got to the representative of the concerned area. However, instead of apologizing, the Costco worker on the phone suggested that she connect with the Vice President or the Warehouse manager. 

Screenshot showing the creator talking to the customer service (Image source: TikTok/@fatpastrychef)

After keeping her on hold for a while, the representative took her membership details and told her that the concerned executive would reach out to her in a couple of hours. While the creator is yet to share another update, viewers weren't happy with the resolution. "One thing I realized is even though the lady on the other end wasn’t rude or anything, she never said I’m sorry," wrote @karriestrong.

