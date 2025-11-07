ECONOMY & WORK
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details

The company claimed that there were concerns about physical safety with the bottles.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Shoppers outside a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anthony Devlin)
Costco is one of the most popular retailers in America, and its track record of delivering quality products at affordable prices convinces shoppers to pay for memberships as well. But it has also been hit by a lot of recalls in the past couple of years, triggered by fear of contamination. Kirkland prosecco is among the most popular alcoholic beverages sold by the retail giant. Unfortunately, those wanting to stock up on the Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG ahead of the holidays will have to wait as almost a million of its bottles have recently been recalled.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan
The reason for this is concern over physical safety for customers. There’s no evidence of the wine causing damage to consumers, but the bottle is behind all the problems, according to a report in Today. F&F Fine Wines International, Inc., the company that imports and distributes the wine, has revealed that it has received reports of the wine bottles breaking. One of the incidents has even led to a laceration.

This is not the first time this particular wine has been recalled. The same thing happened a couple of months ago. Back then, Costco had said that there was “a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use. A risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use.” In a notice, F&F Fine Wines said that the recent recall was a follow-up to the original recall that took place a couple of months ago.

Representative image of a sparkling wine bottle. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Trimmer)
The Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG was sold for $8 at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from April 2025 through August 2025. Customers who had purchased the product during this time period were urged to discard the bottles to prevent laceration hazards.

Representative image of wine being poured. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Elena Noviello)
If the bottle was unopened, customers were urged to keep it closed and just throw it out. Costco had also said that those who had the product should wrap it up in paper towels or put it in a bag, so as to prevent others from getting accidentally injured. The wine was packaged in a green bottle with a purple foil on the top. The Universal Product Code (UPC) of the affected prosecco bottle is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
For refund purposes, customers were asked to contact Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com to learn how to get a refund from Costco for the dangerous product. People love drinking wine during the holidays, and such an announcement so close to Christmas could end up hurting sales in the near future.

