ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense

Recent reports suggest that while Walmart's sales have grown the last quarter, Target's are down.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Representative image of shoppers inside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
Representative image of shoppers inside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

Walmart has been one of the leading retail chains in America for decades, and it faces competition from the likes of Target and Costco. Amidst rising prices, there has been speculation that consumers across the country might be spending less on supplies. But Walmart seems to have benefited from this, as consumers are looking for bigger discounts to slash their household budgets. The shift in consumer mentality is seeing them choose Walmart over Target. According to a report by CNN Business, affordability has emerged as the game-changer for the retail giant.

Representational image showing a cashier interacting with a Walmart shopper (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bob Riha Jr. )
Representational image showing a cashier interacting with a Walmart shopper (Image source: Getty Images | Bob Riha Jr. )

A seemingly stagnant economy, an underperforming job market, and a rise in prices due to tariffs and inflation have seen low and middle-income consumers become a lot more wary about how they spend. Value for money is what a lot of these consumers are looking for, and Walmart seems to be consistently delivering on that front. Target, on the other hand, is known to be a little pricey, and the current state of the economy has hurt its business.

Last quarter, Walmart’s sales in the United States increased by 4.5%. On the other hand, Target’s revenue dropped by 2.7%. While affordability is an important factor, it is not the only one that has cost the latter. It turns out that the Target stores are not what they used to be in the past. Customers want a comfortable and seamless shopping experience. That does not just mean low prices, but also basic cleanliness.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Shoppers inside a Target store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

No one wants to shop from a store that doesn’t look clean, and of late, Target stores have not lived up to the mark. “Issues like out-of-stock (items), messy stores, long wait times, and locked-up products all push consumers away from Target and into the hands of rivals,” an analyst at GlobalData Retail had said. However, with a new CEO coming in next year, the business hopes to make a strong comeback.

For Walmart, in this economy, it was all about understanding customer sentiment and getting its prices right at the right time. It might not offer frequent sales or promotions, but its everyday low prices (EDLP) policy makes sure that the prices of products are as affordable as possible.

Walmart workers posing under the logo at an outlet (Cover image source: Facebook | Walmart)
Walmart workers posing under the logo at an outlet (Image source: Facebook | Walmart)

“Walmart made a commitment to improve store conditions,” an R5 Capital retail analyst said, before noting, “They’ve kept their prices down and improved their quality tremendously, not just a little.” Like Target, Walmart also has a new boss coming in next year, who hopes to have a successful start to life at the top. The company’s top brass is confident that even during these hard times, they can turn a profit.

“Walmart is better insulated than just about anybody,” Walmart finance chief John David Rainey said. “We like the value proposition that we’re offering for our customers, and you see that’s why we’re gaining share.”

More on Market Realist:

Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first

Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers

Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released
The matter of healthcare has become a part of the wider affordability issue Americans face today.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants fall in love on the show — then their day got even better
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants fall in love on the show — then their day got even better
This was perhaps one of the rarest instances in the show's long and storied history.
10 hours ago
Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?
COSTCO
Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?
While share prices are down, there are a lot of things that one needs to consider before investing
12 hours ago
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed
JEOPARDY
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed
Ray had given his twin a piece of advice, but he emphasized the importance of having fun on the show.
12 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up
The contestants did not let the host off the hook easily, and Harvey was not too comfortable.
1 day ago
FDA calls out Walmart, Target and Kroger for still selling a product recalled in multiple states
WALMART
FDA calls out Walmart, Target and Kroger for still selling a product recalled in multiple states
This is not a good look for the supermarket chain as infants' lives are at stake.
1 day ago
Backlash grows against Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for their actions believed to please Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Backlash grows against Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for their actions believed to please Trump
The protestors have voiced their concerns over the companies bowing down to the President's demands.
1 day ago
Expert who predicted the dotcom crash says Americans could face a much bigger crisis soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert who predicted the dotcom crash says Americans could face a much bigger crisis soon
Albert Edwards has warned that there are some key elements which will make the fallout worse.
1 day ago
More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense
WALMART
More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense
Recent reports suggest that while Walmart's sales have grown the last quarter, Target's are down.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
The question might have been risky but everyone on the set seemed to have a great time with it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
Bonus Round winners are becoming few and far in between of late on the show.
4 days ago
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
WALMART
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
The supermarket chain has never opened its doors on the festive day in the last five years.
4 days ago
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
COSTCO
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
This item was a favorite among shoppers, who were not happy when it was taken off the shelves
4 days ago
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
Reports suggest that the average price of a classic Thanksgiving meal has dropped considerably.
4 days ago
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
5 days ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
5 days ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
5 days ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
5 days ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
6 days ago