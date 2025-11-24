More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense

Recent reports suggest that while Walmart's sales have grown the last quarter, Target's are down.

Walmart has been one of the leading retail chains in America for decades, and it faces competition from the likes of Target and Costco. Amidst rising prices, there has been speculation that consumers across the country might be spending less on supplies. But Walmart seems to have benefited from this, as consumers are looking for bigger discounts to slash their household budgets. The shift in consumer mentality is seeing them choose Walmart over Target. According to a report by CNN Business, affordability has emerged as the game-changer for the retail giant.

Representational image showing a cashier interacting with a Walmart shopper (Image source: Getty Images | Bob Riha Jr. )

A seemingly stagnant economy, an underperforming job market, and a rise in prices due to tariffs and inflation have seen low and middle-income consumers become a lot more wary about how they spend. Value for money is what a lot of these consumers are looking for, and Walmart seems to be consistently delivering on that front. Target, on the other hand, is known to be a little pricey, and the current state of the economy has hurt its business.

Last quarter, Walmart’s sales in the United States increased by 4.5%. On the other hand, Target’s revenue dropped by 2.7%. While affordability is an important factor, it is not the only one that has cost the latter. It turns out that the Target stores are not what they used to be in the past. Customers want a comfortable and seamless shopping experience. That does not just mean low prices, but also basic cleanliness.

Shoppers inside a Target store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

No one wants to shop from a store that doesn’t look clean, and of late, Target stores have not lived up to the mark. “Issues like out-of-stock (items), messy stores, long wait times, and locked-up products all push consumers away from Target and into the hands of rivals,” an analyst at GlobalData Retail had said. However, with a new CEO coming in next year, the business hopes to make a strong comeback.

For Walmart, in this economy, it was all about understanding customer sentiment and getting its prices right at the right time. It might not offer frequent sales or promotions, but its everyday low prices (EDLP) policy makes sure that the prices of products are as affordable as possible.

Walmart workers posing under the logo at an outlet (Image source: Facebook | Walmart)

“Walmart made a commitment to improve store conditions,” an R5 Capital retail analyst said, before noting, “They’ve kept their prices down and improved their quality tremendously, not just a little.” Like Target, Walmart also has a new boss coming in next year, who hopes to have a successful start to life at the top. The company’s top brass is confident that even during these hard times, they can turn a profit.

“Walmart is better insulated than just about anybody,” Walmart finance chief John David Rainey said. “We like the value proposition that we’re offering for our customers, and you see that’s why we’re gaining share.”

