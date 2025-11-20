ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you

There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Shoppers wait to checkout in Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
Shoppers wait to checkout in Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated annual shopping events in America, and there are few retailers that offer deals as good as Walmart. This year, the popular retail chain decided to roll out its attractive offers early. The first part of the company’s famous sale started on November 14 and came to an end on November 16. Walmart+ members were able to avail these deals on November 13 from 7 pm ET, with all the other benefits that come with a membership. Now, it's time for the official Black Friday sale, which goes on from November 25 to 30, according to a New York Post report.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)
Image shows shoppers inside a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)

This year, Black Friday deals are a lot more valuable than they have been in the past. Federal tariffs and rising inflation have brought down the purchasing power of customers, and that's why such sales are crucial for millions of Americans. Walmart goes all out for this sale every year, and 2025 is no different. From laptops to toys, the company is offering mouthwatering deals on a wide range of products, with discounts as high as 75% off.

The 98-inch TCL Q Series 4K QLED Dolby Smart TV is usually sold for $1998. However, during the Black Friday sale, it will be available to customers $998. That is almost a 50% discount for such a great product.

Giving money each month for several OTT platforms can prove to be pretty hefty|Pexels|Photo by Cottonbro Studio
Representative image of a smart TV. (Image credit: Pexels|Photo by Cottonbro Studio)

HP’s FHD IPS Laptop is being sold for $219, while its original price is $549.99, and Walmart is offering a Samsung Galaxy A26, usually sold for $199, at just $79.88.

Photo illustration of the logo of Walmart Inc. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)
Representative image of the Walmart logo on a smartphone. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)

Kids, too, can take advantage of this period as the prices of toys have also been slashed. With Formula One gaining popularity in recent years, the demand for miniature toys for both kids and collectors has grown. The Lego set of an Aston Martin F1 car and a Safety Car is being sold for $25. Its original price is $44.99. On the other hand, Bedsure’s three-piece comforter set, worth $52.18, is being sold for $19.99.

Pexels | Photo by Max Rahubovskiy
Representative image of a comforter set. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by Max Rahubovskiy)

Bookworms who have collected a lot of books but don’t have anywhere to store them are also in luck. Homfa’s corner bookshelf is a part of the Black Friday sale. Its original price is $289.99, but from November 25-30, it will cost $172.99. On top of all those deals, Walmart is also selling Arlo’s third-generation Essential Outdoor Camera for just $24, while its original price is $49.87.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming

Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse

Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
1 hour ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
1 hour ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
1 hour ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
6 hours ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
1 day ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
1 day ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
1 day ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
1 day ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
2 days ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
2 days ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
2 days ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
2 days ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
3 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
3 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
3 days ago