Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you

There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.

Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated annual shopping events in America, and there are few retailers that offer deals as good as Walmart. This year, the popular retail chain decided to roll out its attractive offers early. The first part of the company’s famous sale started on November 14 and came to an end on November 16. Walmart+ members were able to avail these deals on November 13 from 7 pm ET, with all the other benefits that come with a membership. Now, it's time for the official Black Friday sale, which goes on from November 25 to 30, according to a New York Post report.

Image shows shoppers inside a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)

This year, Black Friday deals are a lot more valuable than they have been in the past. Federal tariffs and rising inflation have brought down the purchasing power of customers, and that's why such sales are crucial for millions of Americans. Walmart goes all out for this sale every year, and 2025 is no different. From laptops to toys, the company is offering mouthwatering deals on a wide range of products, with discounts as high as 75% off.

The 98-inch TCL Q Series 4K QLED Dolby Smart TV is usually sold for $1998. However, during the Black Friday sale, it will be available to customers $998. That is almost a 50% discount for such a great product.

Representative image of a smart TV. (Image credit: Pexels|Photo by Cottonbro Studio)

HP’s FHD IPS Laptop is being sold for $219, while its original price is $549.99, and Walmart is offering a Samsung Galaxy A26, usually sold for $199, at just $79.88.

Representative image of the Walmart logo on a smartphone. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)

Kids, too, can take advantage of this period as the prices of toys have also been slashed. With Formula One gaining popularity in recent years, the demand for miniature toys for both kids and collectors has grown. The Lego set of an Aston Martin F1 car and a Safety Car is being sold for $25. Its original price is $44.99. On the other hand, Bedsure’s three-piece comforter set, worth $52.18, is being sold for $19.99.

Representative image of a comforter set. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by Max Rahubovskiy)

Bookworms who have collected a lot of books but don’t have anywhere to store them are also in luck. Homfa’s corner bookshelf is a part of the Black Friday sale. Its original price is $289.99, but from November 25-30, it will cost $172.99. On top of all those deals, Walmart is also selling Arlo’s third-generation Essential Outdoor Camera for just $24, while its original price is $49.87.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming

Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse

Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details