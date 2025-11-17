ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse

Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of shoppers inside a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Jessica McGowan | Getty Images)
Apart from the discounts and other benefits that each retail giant offers, a hassle-free and generous return policy goes a long way in earning and ensuring customer loyalty. Returns are an important aspect of online shopping as well, and Walmart is making some changes to its policy for the upcoming holiday season. Too many items being returned has become a problem for several retailers now, as they can't always send them back to manufacturers. Sometimes, the returns are fraudulent and end up costing the retailer a lot of money. As a result, steps need to be taken to ensure that the businesses are protected.

Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
“Retailers surveyed indicate their top priorities for 2026 are increasing online sales and reducing return rates,” the National Retail Federation said in a report. “Looking ahead, it is more important than ever for retailers to effectively manage the cost of returns while also bridging consumers’ growing expectations,” it added. The report stated that 9% of all returns so far in 2025 are fraudulent.

By the end of the year, the total returns for the retail industry are projected to be $849.9 billion. The worrying part of it is that a large percentage of the shoppers surveyed said that it was okay to bend the rules when it comes to returning products. Industry experts have raised concerns about return policies being abused by customers. “Rising return costs and fraud are pushing retailers to overhaul their policies,” a senior analyst for retail and e-commerce at Emarketer said, before explaining, “While many have rolled back free returns, others are taking more targeted steps to cut costs and curb abuse.”

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Sundry Photography
A Walmart storefront. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sundry Photography)

Walmart is making a minor change to its return policy for the holiday season. However, it is not aimed at curbing a customer’s ability to return items. According to a report in The Street, the company will extend its return windows through January 31, 2026. Amazon and Kohl's have also followed this practice, while Target’s return window for 2025 depends on each item.

However, shoppers are still being asked to stay cautious. While a free return policy might attract a lot of customers, they need to be careful when they return items. Companies will be strict with returns, especially during the holiday season. “Always check the retailer’s return policy. This is especially important when shopping online. In particular, discount retailers often don’t take returns or will offer a merchandise credit, but not a refund,” an earlier report in TIME magazine read.

Representational image showing a cashier interacting with a Walmart shopper (Cover image source: Getty Images | Bob Riha Jr. )
Image showing a cashier interacting with a Walmart shopper (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha Jr. )

“Preparation lessens the likelihood of conﬂict and speeds up the return process. Bring your receipt and ID, and treat the merchandise you’re returning with respect,” it added. It is safe to say that companies will be looking to minimize losses this holiday season, and stricter practices will be in place.

