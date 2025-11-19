Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming

John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.

Walmart has been a trusted retailer in America for decades, and while it faces competition from e-commerce, the corporation is using tech to stay relevant in changing times. The shift towards an AI-equipped work environment had been greenlit by its CEO, Doug McMillon, who is set to retire early next year, handing the reins to John Furner. The new Walmart chief executive will complete his transition to the role on February 1, and according to McMillon, he will be tasked with continuing the company's big Artificial Intelligence push. Walmart has announced big plans for the future with ambitions of integrating AI Super agents into the shopping experience.

John Furner, CEO, Walmart US speaks onstage during the Semafor World Economy Summit Fall Edition (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Paul Morigi)

McMillon, who stepped up to the role of CEO in 2014, will officially retire as of January 31, 2026. While he will continue to serve as an executive officer of the company and work as an advisor for another year, his responsibilities will be passed on to Furner, who will take over the role of President and CEO from February 1. Furner has been with Walmart since 1993 and served as the CEO of Walmart US since 2019. According to the company's release, Furner “championed associate development, digital innovation and operational excellence” across leadership roles in the company.

Thus, McMillon has endorsed Furner as the perfect person to guide Walmart through the next phase, which will be driven by AI. “His curiosity and digital acumen, combined with a deep commitment to our people and culture, will enable him to take us to the next level. He’s uniquely capable of leading Walmart through this next AI-led transformation," he said, CBC News reported.

Doug McMillon, Walmart President and CEO speaks at the Walmart annual formal business and shareholders meeting (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Rick T. Wilking)

Under McMillon, Walmart ventured into AI-powered retail. From introducing AI Super Agents to a partnership with OpenAI to develop "AI-first shopping experiences," Walmart has already done a lot. Walmart is moving beyond traditional e-commerce towards more interactive and personalised shopping, for a “more enjoyable and convenient future” in the words of McMillon.

Back in July, Walmart announced the introduction of four super agents that will serve customers, associates, suppliers, and developers of the company. According to Reuters, one of the super agents, "Sparky," is already available for shoppers on Walmart's app as a Gen-AI-powered tool. While it currently assists customers with product suggestions, after taking its 'super agent' form, it will be able to reorder items, plan events, and offer recipes by going through the contents of the customer's fridge.

Walmart's AI integration extends deep into its operational backbone, as back in 2024, it opened a new high-tech consolidation centre in Minooka, Illinois, which uses automated technology to process three times more volume than traditional centres, boosting efficiency and product availability. Under Furner's leadership, the super agents will become the entry point for every AI interaction, replacing several agents and other AI tools.

The super agents will be the entry point for every AI interaction these groups have with Walmart, replacing several existing agents and AI tools, along with new ones yet to be built, the company said. At the time of the announcement, the company also stated it plans to boost the share of online sales to 50% of its total sales within five years with the help of AI.

