Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first

The supermarket chain has never opened its doors on the festive day in the last five years.

Walmart is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, and several shoppers rely on it for essential supplies in everyday life. However, if any shopper is hoping to catch the store open on Thanksgiving for some last-minute shopping, they’ll be disappointed. According to a report in The US Sun, 4,606 Walmart stores across the country will be closed on November 27. This is to ensure that their employees can spend some time with their loved ones on the festive day.

Walmart workers posing under the logo at an outlet (Image source: Facebook | Walmart)

They started doing so thanks to the COVID pandemic, before which Walmart used to stay open for Thanksgiving. The business may take a hit as a result, but its employees will get much-deserved time off to spend Thanksgiving in a festive manner with families and not behind a counter.

Those looking to get some last-minute shopping done will have to look for other alternatives, but there aren’t going to be a lot of choices. The Sun report also states that other supermarket chains like Costco will also be closed on that day. So, it is recommended to wrap up all your shopping for Thanksgiving as early as possible.

Representative image of shoppers in Walmart. (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Jessica McGowan)

Back in 2021, Walmart announced in a release that its employees would get a leave on Thanksgiving. This was to thank them for their hard work and tireless efforts towards the well-being of people during the deadly pandemic. “Today, Walmart announced all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, as a ‘thank you’ to associates for their continued hard work during the pandemic,” the release read.

“Throughout the pandemic, Walmart has continued to place a heavy emphasis on the well-being of its associates. Recently, the company expanded access to no-cost counseling and extended its COVID-19 emergency leave policy through Sept. 30. Closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day is an additional way the retailer is thanking associates for their dedication to serving customers and their perseverance throughout the pandemic,” it continued.

Clearly, this move boosted employee morale so much that Walmart has not looked back since. In 2022, US CEO John Furner had said that the store being open on Thanksgiving day was a thing of the past. “It’s a thing of the past. We will be closed again on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, all of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones,” he had said at the time.

While some shoppers may find it inconvenient, it is important for a company as big as Walmart to take care of its employees while keeping customers happy.

