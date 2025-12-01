Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund

The two Choceur brand products from Silvestri Sweets were sold in over a dozen states.

Consumers of retail chains don't have respite from massive recalls over health risks, even in the holiday season. Joining popular retail chain Walmart, another retailer, Aldi, has initiated a significant recall of two holiday-themed sweets in more than two dozen states. The items, Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and Pecan, and Pecan, Cranberry and Cinnamon Holiday Bark, have been voluntarily recalled by Silvestri Sweets due to possible undeclared allergens. The products have been pulled off the shelves at stores, and customers are urged to stop consuming them immediately, as per the FDA notice. This marks yet another recall affecting holiday shoppes across the nation.

Representative image of a woman shopping in a supermarket (Image Source: Getty Images/photo by d3sign)

Silvestri Sweets Inc. announced the voluntary recall over a potential wheat allergen in Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark and an undeclared pecan allergen in Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark. According to the official notice, no illnesses have been reported, and Aldi has urged customers to dispose of the items to prevent any adverse reactions or return the recalled items to their local store for a full refund.

According to the FDA notice, the contamination may have been caused by "a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process." The allergens can possibly cause "a life-threatening" reaction to those sensitive to wheat and pecan, the notice adds. The Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark branded sweets were sold in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 29225 and best by date on 05/2026, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark comes with the lot number 29225 and best by date on 08/2026.

Both the sweets were sold across the nation in five-ounce packages in Aldi stores. The recall affects over a dozen states, including Alabama, California, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

Representative image of a Choceur Rahm Mandel Chocolate. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Zoliky)

Several retailers have been hit by product recalls in the past couple of months, compounding the troubles of holiday shoppers. Earlier, Walmart recalled two popular items over serious safety concerns. After a safety warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the retailer recalled the Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stove and the Outdoor Master children’s and youth helmets. The recall followed multiple reports of the stove exploding and causing second-degree burns to customers. As per Newsweek, about 26 such incidents were reported, prompting an urgent recall.

Representative image of a Walmart employee in front of a store (Image source: Getty Images /Photo by Tim Boyle)

The other item recalled was the Outdoor Master-branded helmets, which were also flagged by the CPSC. About 24,300 helmets imported by Maysun Products, Inc., of Chino, California, were affected by the recall, and Walmart urged customers to return both the items to their local store for a full refund. Walmart stated that it did everything it could to spread awareness about the recall and help its customers with the due process.

More on Market Realist:

Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move

FDA calls out Walmart, Target and Kroger for still selling a product recalled in multiple states

Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund