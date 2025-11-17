ECONOMY & WORK
Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund

Two pre-packaged Caesar's Salad items have been recalled over contamination concerns.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Costco wholesale store shopper (Cover image source:| Getty Images / Photo by mark peterson/Corbis)
Big box retailer Costco has been hit by several complaints about its product quality raised publicly on social media, in addition to recalls over health risks. There seems to be no relief even close to the holidays, as it has issued yet another massive recall for two of its most popular products. Costco and its supplier, Ventura Foods, have issued a recall for a select lot of Caesar salad and chicken sandwiches with Caesar salad, over concerns about a 'foreign object' in the dressing. In its official notice, Costco urged consumers to stop consuming the product immediately.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Representative image of a customer pushing a Trolley in Costco (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Joe Raedle )

In the official notice, Costco mentioned that the products have been recalled "due to the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items." The affected products carry the item code 19927-Caesar Salad, and the product with the item number 11444-Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad, with sell-by dates between October 17 and November 19.

Costco has urged customers to check their fridges and pantries and dispose of the products. "Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice said, before further urging customers to reach out to customerservice.costco.com for further assistance.

In the past couple of months, Costco has issued several major recalls, including the recall of over 940,000 bottles of the wholesale giant’s Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene. Last month, the product was pulled from the shelves over risks of the glass bottles shattering on their own, potentially causing cuts and lacerations to consumers. This was the second time that the product was recalled. In its notice, F&F Fine Wines International, Inc., the company that imports and distributes the wine, said that the recall was a follow-up to the original recall that was issued a few months back, where the company warned customers of unopened bottles "shattering" on the shelves. At least one accident causing a laceration was reported at the time.

Thus, to minimize the risk of injuries, the wine maker and Costco issued the blanket recall, pulling nearly a million bottles from the shelves of the retailer's stores. The Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG was sold for $8 across states, including Iowa,  Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, from April 2025 through August 2025. Costco urged the customers to safely discard the affected bottles and reach out to Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com to learn how to get a refund from Costco.

