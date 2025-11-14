ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy

This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Shoppers queue for food at a Costco Food Court. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jay L Clendenin)
Shoppers queue for food at a Costco Food Court. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jay L Clendenin)

Costco's biggest source of revenue is its membership system, which is why the retailer is looking for ways to increase the number of people who sign up for its plans. It has added some new incentives earlier this year, but recent reports suggest that non-members might not even be able to avail the fantastic deals in the store’s food courts.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

According to a report in Eat This, Not That!, one shopper spotted scanners at a Costco Food Court and asked an employee what it was. The employee revealed that the device was a scanner for membership cards. This kicked off a discussion on Reddit with several users hailing the practice to keep the Food Courts comparatively less crowded than before. Some speculated that Executive members might even get some cash back on their food.

The reason this is so significant is that Costco’s Food Court offers some incredible items at incredible prices. Perhaps the most popular of them all is the $1.50 hot dog/soda combo. Shoppers can even avail a whole pizza for just $10. These prices draw a lot of non-members in as well, and it seems like the company will use this opportunity to make as much revenue as possible.

“Spotted these at #88 today. A food court employee confirmed that they are membership ID scanners. They were recently hooked up but not operational at this time. I wonder if purchases at the food court will count towards cash back for Executive Members?” the person who spotted the scanners asked on Reddit. There were several opinions, but most seemed to be happy with the change.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Shoppers line up at Costco's membership counter. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

“Good. Food court is one of the highest cost departments and seldom breaks even. Scraping the barnacles off the hull will be good for employees and shareholders alike,” one user commented. “When I lived in California, the Bella terra Costco food court was outdoors, and it was full of non-members, like packed. It was the most crazy thing I've seen. The line always moved fast, tho,” added another.

One user even ranted about non-members crowding the Food Courts. “As someone who works at Costco, these are always the worst type of person. Always rude, always think the world owes them everything, and that they’re somehow more special than everyone else. Always sneaking in through membership and then going to the food court. Can’t wait for this to be implemented at ours. The meltdowns are going to be epic,” they commented.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
The Costco Food Court menu. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

Some of the others, however, believed that this method might not do much to stop non-members. “I sneak in now as a member. I get food before shopping. I always wondered what would stop actual non-members from going in for food,” a shopper commented. “I used to sneak in through the exit to get to the food court in my younger days when I didn’t have a membership and wanted a quick, cheap snack. So this would’ve been a deterrent for me then,” one more user mentioned.

More on Market Realist:

Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem

Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?

Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
1 hour ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
1 hour ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
4 hours ago
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.
4 hours ago
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
They blamed it on the Democrats because they were responsible for the shutdown.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
The host was uncomfortable throughout the round.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
1 day ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
1 day ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
1 day ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
WALMART
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
2 days ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
2 days ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
3 days ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
3 days ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
3 days ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
3 days ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
4 days ago