Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund

A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.

Food products from popular retail chains and major brands have been hit by frequent recalls in the past few years over fears of contamination. In the latest among such moves, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice for a nationwide voluntary recall of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The popular ice cream brand is pulling a batch of its 'Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Bars' off the shelf as they may contain an 'undeclared allergen' which poses a life-threatening risk to people sensitive to the mislabelled ingredients. In the official notice, the company stated that a single batch of the particular flavor was found to contain wheat and soy, which aren't listed on the product's packaging. Those sensitive to the ingredients are urged to check their freezers and not consume the ice cream bars.

The FDA notice states that the ice cream bars were sold in grocery stores across the country, and so far, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported. The company shared that the lot using the batch code 25-210 on the top of the carton was affected by the recall, and the rest of the batches are safe. In the statement, Jeni's explained that the issue was discovered after "a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently added to the affected ice cream bars". The topping was found to contain wheat and soy, and as millions of Americans experience food sensitivities or allergies from the two ingredients, the voluntary recall was issued "out of abundance of caution". "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the alert reads.

Representative image of blood sample lying on allergy test sheets (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Peter Dazely)

The notice urges customers who have purchased the product to return it to the place of purchase for a complete refund. For any further queries, customers can reach out to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, and via email at contact@jenis.com. Additional information about the recall can be found on the FDA's official recall notice.

Representative image of a young women grocery shopping (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by d3sign)

Earlier this month, Oakland-based ice cream company, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, also issued a voluntary recall of some Häagen-Dazs products over concerns mislabelled allergens. As per reports, some ice cream bars of the brand contained wheat, which wasn't mentioned in the packaging.

Big box retailer Costco and its supplier, Ventura Foods, also issued a major recall for a select lot of Caesar salad and chicken sandwiches with Caesar salad, over concerns about the presence of plastic foreign material in the dressing, this month. In its official notice, Costco shared that the popular pre-packaged deli items came with sell-by dates of October 17 and November 19, and customers are urged to check their pantries and return the items for a full refund. "Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice from the retailer and the supplier read.

More on Market Realist:

Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details

Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk

Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund