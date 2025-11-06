ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk

The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Häagen-Dazs ice cream outlet. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of a Häagen-Dazs ice cream outlet. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

Major retailers in America have been plagued by massive recalls, which have seen food products pulled off shelves over serious health risks. Recently, the Oakland-based ice cream company, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, issued a voluntary recall of some Häagen-Dazs products over concerns that they might be fatal for certain consumers. The reason behind this was an ingredient that was not mentioned on the packaging, but could lead to severe allergies.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Teejay
Representative image of ice cream. (Image Source: Pexels | Teejay)

According to a report in USA Today, the item in question was Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars, with a batch code of LLA519501. These bars were recalled from as many as 31 states. These products were recalled due to the presence of wheat that was undeclared in the packaging. Now, wheat might not sound scary, but there are many who have an allergic reaction to the staple food grain. For some, it may be a mild reaction, but for others, it may be fatal. “Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of its Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars that may contain undeclared wheat. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said in a statement.

A customer eats an ice cream | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative image of a person having an ice cream. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

The company added that no other Haagen-Dazs product was affected by this recall, but they did apologize for any inconvenience this decision might have caused customers and retailers. Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported due to wheat allergy from these products so far, but customers who had purchased them before the recall were urged against consumption unless they were certain that they weren’t allergic to wheat.

“No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. We are recalling this product because it may contain products that contain wheat in packaging that does not reveal the presence of wheat on the label. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe products containing wheat were repacked into the incorrect packaging at the beginning of a production run,” the company's statement read.

Image Source: Photo by JÉSHOOTS | Pexels
Representational image of ice cream (Image Source: Photo by JÉSHOOTS | Pexels)

"Consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and instead dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," it added further.

Thankfully, the company was able to rectify this error before anyone got sick, and that’s what’s most important in such a situation.

More on Market Realist:

Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected

Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It

Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.
12 hours ago
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
Michael Burry made a return to X with a cryptic message warning against the 'AI Bubble'.
12 hours ago
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
The host had no idea what the contestant was saying until he cleared it up.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
Ryan Seacrest was surprised that the contestant was able to get it right so quick.
17 hours ago
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
COSTCO
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
The creator claimed that it was all part of a bigger business model that got the bigger brands paid.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
The group received massive backlash on social media from the show's fans for their trouble.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
The two had become close friends during their time on the show, which saw Jennings become a legend.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
The contestant had seemingly broken a few things that belonged to her father in her younger days.
1 day ago
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
COSTCO
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
At a price of just $4.99, the rotisserie chicken is one of the most popular Costco items.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
The audience member let out a large cheer when a contestant said what an ex could teach a wife.
2 days ago
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
WALMART
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
McMillon did not say that there were going to be layoffs, but that has been the theme at other places.
2 days ago
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
COSTCO
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
Most shoppers are aware of Costco's warehouse stores but that's not all they have.
3 days ago
Costco is kicking off November with massive discounts for shoppers — here are the best deals
COSTCO
Costco is kicking off November with massive discounts for shoppers — here are the best deals
These deals will be available until November 16, so it's best if one hurries and gets the products for cheap.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing as player complains about his own hometown
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing as player complains about his own hometown
The contestant made Harvey laugh harder than a lot of people have in recent history.
3 days ago
Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know
The business will be focusing mainly on its home state and aims to accelerate growth just there.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant amuses Ryan Seacrest with a blooper but goes on to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant amuses Ryan Seacrest with a blooper but goes on to win big
The contestant said that a lot of people believed she looked like Disney princess Snow White.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
The expert valued the item at a lot less than what the guest wanted for it.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
The host could not stop laughing for a while after hearing the answers.
6 days ago
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
WALMART
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
The unprecedented halt of SNAP benefits and tarriffs will hurt the supermarket chain.
6 days ago
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
WALMART
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
These days, the sale starts way before the actual Black Friday so that customers can beat the rush.
6 days ago