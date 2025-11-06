Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk

The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.

Major retailers in America have been plagued by massive recalls, which have seen food products pulled off shelves over serious health risks. Recently, the Oakland-based ice cream company, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, issued a voluntary recall of some Häagen-Dazs products over concerns that they might be fatal for certain consumers. The reason behind this was an ingredient that was not mentioned on the packaging, but could lead to severe allergies.

According to a report in USA Today, the item in question was Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars, with a batch code of LLA519501. These bars were recalled from as many as 31 states. These products were recalled due to the presence of wheat that was undeclared in the packaging. Now, wheat might not sound scary, but there are many who have an allergic reaction to the staple food grain. For some, it may be a mild reaction, but for others, it may be fatal. “Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of its Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars that may contain undeclared wheat. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that no other Haagen-Dazs product was affected by this recall, but they did apologize for any inconvenience this decision might have caused customers and retailers. Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported due to wheat allergy from these products so far, but customers who had purchased them before the recall were urged against consumption unless they were certain that they weren’t allergic to wheat.

“No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. We are recalling this product because it may contain products that contain wheat in packaging that does not reveal the presence of wheat on the label. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe products containing wheat were repacked into the incorrect packaging at the beginning of a production run,” the company's statement read.

"Consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and instead dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," it added further.

Thankfully, the company was able to rectify this error before anyone got sick, and that’s what’s most important in such a situation.

