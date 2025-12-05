FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund

The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.

Product recalls can be triggered by a number of reasons from the presence of allergens to contamination, but while some products can make people sick, others can even be fatal. Weeks after Costco recalled a couple of its Caesar salad products over fears of contamination by foreign materials, the FDA has ramped up its risk warning level about the items to Class II. This means that if consumed, the product can cause temporary and reversible health issues, but won't cause serious harm.

According to a report in Newsweek, Costco had issued voluntary recalls on select lots of its Caesar Salad and Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad items, as the presence of foreign plastic objects was found in the dressing. The FDA updated the warning to clarify precisely how risky the product could be. These items were supplied by Ventura Foods, a California-based company that also took part in the recall.

The report states that these products were sold in 34 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. For those interested, the Caesar salad had a lot number of 19927 and the Chicken Sandwich With Caesar Salad had a lot number of 11444. Their sell-by dates were between October 17 and November 9 of this year. Thankfully, no illnesses or injuries directly tied to these products have been reported yet.

As usual, the federal agency and the companies have urged customers to be extra careful. If one has purchased this product, they have been urged to either throw it away or bring it back to the retailer for a full refund. "Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund,” Costco had said in a statement, as per the report. Customers can find more details about the same on the FDA Enforcement Report platform.

Costco has seen several product recalls in the last few weeks, but perhaps the most surprising of them all was when it recalled a million bottles of its popular Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG over fears of the bottles exploding and shattering. At the time, there had been no reported injuries directly related to this, but the retailer did not take a chance.

A couple of months prior to the recall, Costco had said that there was “a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use. A risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use.” The company and the FDA urged customers to either discard these items or bring them back to the retail store for a refund. The item was sold for $8 at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from April 2025 through August 2025.

