ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred

In a suit filed in the Court of International Trade, the retailer argued the tariffs were unlawful.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Representational pictures of Trump and Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Scott Olson and John McDonnell)
Representational pictures of Trump and Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Scott Olson and John McDonnell)

The rising prices and costs triggered by Donald Trump's emergency tariffs have disrupted the everyday lives of Americans and the revenues of businesses across the country. One of those is major retailer Costco, which is seeking a full refund for all the costs it incurred if the Supreme Court rules the sweeping duties illegal. In a suit filed in the Court of International Trade, Costco argued that it was improperly required to pay duties on imported goods and urged the court to consider all tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act unlawful. The company said it was abiding by a deadline to file the case to make sure it gets the refunds, in case the Supreme Court rules against the administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

In its suit filed over the Thanksgiving holiday, Costco argued that President Trump improperly used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, Canada, and several other countries, as the statute doesn't allow the administration to raise or create tariffs. Earlier this year, two lower courts ruled that the president exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose tariffs, without congressional approval, and the case now sits with the Supreme Court, which could soon strike down the tariffs, necessitating refunds to be issued to companies that paid the hefty duties. Thus, Costco has filed the case to secure its share of the refunds, as per NBC news.

Representative image of activists outside the Supreme Court on November 5, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
Representative image of activists outside the Supreme Court on November 5, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Lawyers for Costco argued that a "separate action is necessary" as a refund is not guaranteed in the absence of their own judgment and judicial relief, BBC reported. The retailer has further asked the court to declare the tariff orders unlawful and block Customs and Border Protection from imposing them on its shipments going forward. Costco has urged the court to order the government to refund all the duties that the company has already paid under the tariff program.

While Costco hasn't put a number on the expected refunds, BBC noted that trade data from the U.S. customs agency shows importers like Costco have already paid about $90 billion in IEEPA-related tariffs by the end of September. Costco said it faced a deadline of December 15 to file the suit in order to secure the possible refunds. The company said that the government will begin finalizing its import entries by December 15, and once the duty amount is locked, importers may lose the ability to challenge or recover those duties.

Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Representative image of shoppers entering a Costco warehouse (Image source:Getty Images/Photo by Spencer Platt)

With this, Costco has become the biggest company to sue the Trump administration over the tariffs. Earlier this year, Learning Resources, Inc., a maker of educational toys and classroom products, filed a similar suit arguing that the tariffs would push its annual duty bill higher. Later, V.O.S. selected a wine and spirits importer that won major rulings that struck down the tariff orders, pushing the issue to the Supreme Court, Fox News reported. Other companies that have taken similar action include cosmetics giant Revlon and Japanese automaker Kawasaki Motors.

More on Market Realist:

Nobel-winning economist issues warning about Trump’s tariffs ‘depressing the economy’

Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax

Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
COSTCO
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
In a suit filed in the Court of International Trade, the retailer argued the tariffs were unlawful.
10 hours ago
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
NEWS
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
The company will pay about 15,000 workers a weekly compensation and millions in civil penalties.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
Chorsie Calber IV, who lost a car on Thursday, won $120,000 in his second Bonus Round of the week.
1 day ago
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
NEWS
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
The Black Friday sales were up by 10.1% from 2024, despite economic uncertainty and cost concerns.
1 day ago
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
NEWS
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The two Choceur brand products from Silvestri Sweets were sold in over a dozen states.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
While Toni Perrotta didn't land on the big prize, she got to drive home a Toyota sports car
5 days ago
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
COSTCO
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
The Turkey Dinner Kit has got rave reviews from customers on social media already.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
6 days ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
6 days ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
6 days ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
7 days ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
7 days ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
Nov 24, 2025
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
Nov 24, 2025
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
Nov 21, 2025
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
Nov 20, 2025