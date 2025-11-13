ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans

A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump holding a board showing reciprocal tariffs on foreign countries (Cover image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump holding a board showing reciprocal tariffs on foreign countries (Cover image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

U.S. President Donald Trump made his flashy "reciprocal tariffs" the bedrock of his campaign, promising to reduce the trade debt and make the nation "wealthy again". However, economists argue that most of the burden of the tariffs would be borne by the American consumers, and the benefits of the revenues will be undermined by rising costs. Leading investment, UBS, has also released a forecast for the U.S. economy for 2026 through 2028, suggesting that the tariffs translate to a "big tax increase" for consumers.

Representative image of the logo of Swiss bank UBS (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael Derrer Fuchs)
Representative image of the logo of Swiss bank UBS (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael Derrer Fuchs)

The UBS analysis, cited by Fortune, suggests that the Trump administration's tariffs are hampering growth and contributing to persistent inflation. UBS added that the importers hit by the tariffs typically pass the costs to the consumers, and higher prices cut into real income gains for consumers. Thus, the policy essentially functions as a regressive tax rather than a dividend, the report mentions.

Coming to the numbers, the UBS reported that the current tariff policies imply a weighted-average tariff rate of 13.6%, marking a 5x jump from the 2.5% average at the beginning of the year. The most immediate impact of this, according to UBS, is rising prices, which are keeping inflation levels steady.

Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)
Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)

The report estimates that the new trade regime will add 0.8 percentage points to PCE inflation in 2026, which will potentially erase a year's worth of disinflation progress. This will continue to make prices go up roughly at a 3.55% rate, despite housing and energy costs easing.

At the time when the tariffs were introduced, Goldman Sachs suggested that American consumers would absorb about 55% of the tariff costs by the end of the year. As per the analysis cited by ABC News, consumers could end up paying 70% of the cost by the end of next year, the report said. The UBS analysis suggests that the passage of costs is already adding pressure on American households as the average hourly earnings growth has slowed to roughly 3.5% over the past six months. Thus, the inflationary surge is proving to be costly, with the expected quarterly annualized PCE inflation to be between 3% and 4% over the next two quarters. The report also highlights that some households are impacted by the rising costs more than others.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at a press event (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Harnik)

While President Trump has floated the proposal of giving the money back to the low and middle-income Americans through $2,000 "tariff dividend" checks, the logic behind the idea remains questionable. According to Fortune, the U.S. Treasury collected $195 billion in tariff revenue in fiscal 2025, but John Ricco of Yale’s Budget Lab estimates it won't be enough to fund dividend checks. Ricco estimates that the program will need $600 billion to fund the checks, which is far more than the government's income from tariffs. 

More on Market Realist: 

US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how

Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
5 hours ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
5 hours ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
9 hours ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
WALMART
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
1 day ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
1 day ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
2 days ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
2 days ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
2 days ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
2 days ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
3 days ago
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
COSTCO
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
With the holiday season right around the corner, the company wants to bring in big revenue.
3 days ago
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
COSTCO
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
The retailer has some great discounts in store for the holiday season this year.
3 days ago
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
It's not the best look for ByHeart, the company producing and selling the baby formula.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
She had won more than $30,000 leading up to the Bonus Round, which was a great feat.
6 days ago
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
The bird's stock in the US is the lowest of the last 40 years thanks to a deadly avian flu.
6 days ago
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
COSTCO
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
The company claimed that there were concerns about physical safety with the bottles.
6 days ago