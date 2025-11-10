ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

From the longest government shutdown in the history of the country to a surge in prices triggered by tariffs, President Donald Trump's policies have disrupted the everyday lives of Americans. However, some believed that the President’s policies have led to a dip in the prices of certain essential items. One of them is Republican Congressman Tom Emmer, who was on FOX News making his point in an interview.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmet. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Schmidt)
Republican Congressman Tom Emmer. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Schmidt)

First of all, he made it clear that the President was fixing what he believed were the fallacies of the previous administration. “Under Joe Biden, it was the American Rescue Plan, wrongly named, where Democrats pumped $2 trillion into the economy, and what did they do? Economists call it the original sin. It drove double-digit inflation that we hadn’t seen in 40 years. Donald Trump inherited that broken economy, and he has been fixing it,” Emmer said.

While there have been debates about the condition of the economy under the previous administration, many people believe that things have gotten worse under Trump 2.0. However, Emmer maintains that the President has driven down the prices of certain essentials. “Energy prices are down, grocery prices are down, in fact, gas prices are at the lowest point in five years,” he added. Gas prices truly have gone down, but skeptics doubt the President’s role in it.

The White House, of course, is firmly behind the President. “There is no disputing the fact that President Trump’s energy dominance agenda is the reason Americans are paying less at the gas pump,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement, according to a Politico report. “President Trump has rolled back Biden’s burdensome regulations, which have allowed oil and gas companies to ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’ to capitalize on the liquid gold under our feet.”

The price of crude, which has dropped 25% since President Trump took office, was driven by OPEC+ countries increasing production in a market that already had tremendous supply. These prices are expected to go down and might even dip lower than the former administration might have been used to by the end of this year.

President Donald Trump with Tom Emmet (L). (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump with Tom Emmer (L). (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Amy Jaffe, a leading energy expert and professor at New York University, believed that the President’s efforts of de-escalation in the Middle East also helped in bringing down oil prices. “The fact that the Trump administration did manage to get a de-escalation to that conflict … takes some of the geopolitical premium out of the price of oil. You have to give them credit for that,” she said.

It will be interesting to see how long this trend of lowering gas prices, among other things, will continue. With the government shutdown now finally on course to be lifted, things may get better at least in the short term for the American people.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

