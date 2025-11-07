ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how

Currently, arguments about the legality of the President's tariffs are being made and heard.
The holiday season is here, and American consumers are gearing up for shopping events such as Black Friday while waiting for Christmas. It's that time of the year when American businesses generate the highest revenue. But in 2025, they face uncertainty, largely because of President Donald Trump's tariffs. As Trump's policies have cast a shadow over festivities, people are hoping for the country's top court to step in.

According to a report in the Bulwark, the one federal body that can make life easier for consumers and business owners this holiday season is the Supreme Court. The United States is facing a rare yet challenging economic situation at the moment called stagflation. It is characterized by rising prices, or inflation, and a slowing economy, or stagnation. Now, there are a couple of things that the government can do about it.

The Federal Reserve can cut interest rates, or Congress can pass tax cuts. However, few might know about the unconventional third option that the Supreme Court can use. Trump’s tariffs have been in effect for several months now, but their legality is something that is still being discussed in the highest body of the American judiciary.

Of course, there is a fourth option, which might never be used. It involves President Trump slashing tariffs, as that’s what is raising prices of almost everything under the sun and slowing the economy down at the same time. Therefore, it is now up to the Supreme Court to decide if these tariffs are even legal and if they should be allowed to continue.

The judges were not convinced after hearing arguments recently that the President has as much power over the matter as he might believe. Chances are that a lot of these tariffs might be judged as illegal. The government will have no choice but to roll them back if that is the case. Many businesses will be relieved if that happens, especially the ones that are hoping to make the most of the demand ahead of Christmas.

One such business is Balsam Hill, which sells pre-lit artificial Christmas trees. Such products are not economically viable to produce in the United States and have to be imported. As a result, the tariffs have been hurting such companies the most. “We have ordered and canceled and uncanceled and recanceled so many different times as the tariff rates went up and down and again,” Mac Harman, CEO of the company, said. “I feel like I really can’t go more than six hours without following the news.”

