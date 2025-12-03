Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it

Supporters of the Trump administration are not happy with the retailer's latest move.

Retailers have been facing boycotts for changing their policies in line with President Donald Trump's approach against diversity, but Costco is one of those corporations that took a stand against him by demanding refunds for tariffs. In doing so, it has upset a section of its members. The warehouse retailer recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration seeking to nullify the emergency tariffs and a full refund of the duties it has paid thus far. While the court is yet to rule on the case of the legality of the tariffs, some of Costco's members have already announced a verdict against the retailer by choosing to cancel their memberships. Several members took to social media claiming that a widespread boycott from President Donald Trump's supporters is soon to come.

Representative image of shoppers in front of the Costco membership counter (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Costco filed a suit in the Court of International Trade, urging it to deem the emergency tariffs unlawful. Costco sought to block the U.S. Customs from applying the tariffs on its imports, arguing that President Trump improperly used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariffs. Earlier, two lower courts ruled that the president exceeded his authority by using the emergency law to impose the tariffs without the approval of Congress. The case is now with the Supreme Court, and if the judicial body rules against the administration and declares the tariffs illegal, the government will need to refund the tariffs collected from the importers and companies. Thus, Costco said it was abiding by a December 15 deadline to file the suit and make sure it gets the refunds if and when the ruling comes.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

While Costco and several other retailers were impacted by the rise in prices due to the tariffs, Trump supporters who shop at the membership retailer weren't happy with the move. Several members took to X to denounce their memberships and trigger a boycott. "Many people will be canceling their membership. Costco's gone woke, so they're going to go broke. They just want to buy cheap Chinese goods and make more profit and don't give a damn about American citizens and the US bringing back manufacturing here," wrote one user called @Americana45_47, expressing outrage.

Screenshot of a comment on X (Image source: X/@Ailith69)

"Stand up and rise for the boycott! Make sure to tell everyone you know to cancel their membership, too!" @chopooter hailed. “I just cancelled my Costco membership. Screw them!” @A_Revelator shared.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: X/@GlennPe66612669)

Dozens more comments popped up on various posts on X that announced the lawsuit. On the other hand, supporters of the retailer argued that the potential boycott was only good for the members, as it would cut the queue short once the prices fell due to the lawsuit. "So they want to keep prices low for their members any way they can….and y'all's reaction is to “cancel Costco?” Idiots! Go ahead, cancel…that shortens the line for the rest of us," wrote a user called @Dcchambers31.

Screenshot of comment of X (Image source: X/@JohnnyFDK)

There were also those who came out in support, claiming they would get extra memberships just to help the retailer. "I might have to purchase a 2nd membership just to help support the cause. Love @Costco," shared @FrankRHatcher.

