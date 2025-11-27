ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit

The Turkey Dinner Kit has got rave reviews from customers on social media already.
PUBLISHED 22 HOURS AGO
Representative image of shoppers lining up outside a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo By Anthony Devlin)
Representative image of shoppers lining up outside a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo By Anthony Devlin)

Rising costs of grocery items have been troubling holiday shoppers who are looking for ways to have a Thanksgiving dinner on a budget. Costco is known for some of the best discounts in the market, and it has delivered with a great Thanksgiving deal for its members. While a lot has been said about the big box retailer's $269.99 Complete Gourmet Turkey Dinner that feeds eight people, there is another cheaper alternative available. It is offering another dinner kit that could feed eight people, but at just $40.

Representative image of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by jenifoto)
Representative image of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by jenifoto)

The retailer's Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy is the ultimate cheap dinner kit for Thanksgiving. According to the product listing on the Costco website, the kit includes "1/2 Boneless Turkey Breast; Yukon Gold Potatoes; Cranberry Sauce; Fresh Vegetables; Poultry Gravy; and Herbed Stuffing." As per the image shown in the listing, the kit comes in two aluminum trays, one of which contains the ready-to-roast turkey breast and stuffing, while the other tray features mashed gold potatoes and vegetables. The cranberry sauce and a packet of turkey gravy come in separate containers. According to the website, the kit costs about $41 in New York, but the price varies from store to store, with reports suggesting the average price to be $39.

Image showing the Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy (Image source: Costco)
Image showing the Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy (Image source: Costco)

Citing information from store workers, the New York Post reported that the dinner kit typically weighs about 9.5lbs and serves seven to eight people. All customers need to do to assemble a dinner is roast the turkey and reheat the sides, and serve. While the kit is highly affordable, reviewers on social media have deemed it "worth it". Instagram user and food reviewer, 'The Sushi Guy (@photogami) stated that the whole meal takes about two hours to prepare in the oven, and once roasted, the "turkey carves up beautifully". He added that the mashed potatoes were "creamy", the stuffing was "fragrant," and the white gravy worked "just fine."

Costco isn't the only store to offer a turkey meal on this Thanksgiving. One of its biggest rivals, Walmart, also has a Thanksgiving bundle that costs less than $40 and feeds up to 10 people. As per the official website, the bundle includes a 10-16 lbs Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey, 12 oz of Fresh Cranberries, 5 lb BagFresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 0.87 oz Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 15 oz Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn, 2 lb Fresh Baby-Cut Carrots, 14.5 oz Canned Green Beans, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, Kinder's Crispy Fried Onion Original Recipe, Great Value Artisan Crafted Macaroni and Cheese, Great Value Cut Green Beans, Italian Five Cheese, Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix Side Dish, Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, and Great Value Evaporated Milk.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)
Representative image of shoppers in a Walmart store (Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

Earlier this month, Target announced that it would be selling its lowest-priced Thanksgiving meal bundle to date in a press release. The under $20, Good & Gather frozen turkey (up to 10 lbs) meal from the retailer serves up to four people and it includes "a 5-lb. bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Stuffing Mix, Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, Favorite Day French bread and Good & Gather frozen corn," as per PEOPLE. 

More on Market Realist: 

Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%

Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first

Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
While Toni Perrotta didn't land on the big prize, she got to drive home a Toyota sports car
21 hours ago
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
COSTCO
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
The Turkey Dinner Kit has got rave reviews from customers on social media already.
22 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
1 day ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
2 days ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
2 days ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
2 days ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
2 days ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
3 days ago
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
4 days ago
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
7 days ago
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
7 days ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
Nov 19, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
Nov 19, 2025
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
Nov 19, 2025