People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit

Rising costs of grocery items have been troubling holiday shoppers who are looking for ways to have a Thanksgiving dinner on a budget. Costco is known for some of the best discounts in the market, and it has delivered with a great Thanksgiving deal for its members. While a lot has been said about the big box retailer's $269.99 Complete Gourmet Turkey Dinner that feeds eight people, there is another cheaper alternative available. It is offering another dinner kit that could feed eight people, but at just $40.

The retailer's Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy is the ultimate cheap dinner kit for Thanksgiving. According to the product listing on the Costco website, the kit includes "1/2 Boneless Turkey Breast; Yukon Gold Potatoes; Cranberry Sauce; Fresh Vegetables; Poultry Gravy; and Herbed Stuffing." As per the image shown in the listing, the kit comes in two aluminum trays, one of which contains the ready-to-roast turkey breast and stuffing, while the other tray features mashed gold potatoes and vegetables. The cranberry sauce and a packet of turkey gravy come in separate containers. According to the website, the kit costs about $41 in New York, but the price varies from store to store, with reports suggesting the average price to be $39.

Citing information from store workers, the New York Post reported that the dinner kit typically weighs about 9.5lbs and serves seven to eight people. All customers need to do to assemble a dinner is roast the turkey and reheat the sides, and serve. While the kit is highly affordable, reviewers on social media have deemed it "worth it". Instagram user and food reviewer, 'The Sushi Guy (@photogami) stated that the whole meal takes about two hours to prepare in the oven, and once roasted, the "turkey carves up beautifully". He added that the mashed potatoes were "creamy", the stuffing was "fragrant," and the white gravy worked "just fine."

Costco isn't the only store to offer a turkey meal on this Thanksgiving. One of its biggest rivals, Walmart, also has a Thanksgiving bundle that costs less than $40 and feeds up to 10 people. As per the official website, the bundle includes a 10-16 lbs Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey, 12 oz of Fresh Cranberries, 5 lb BagFresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 0.87 oz Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 15 oz Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn, 2 lb Fresh Baby-Cut Carrots, 14.5 oz Canned Green Beans, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, Kinder's Crispy Fried Onion Original Recipe, Great Value Artisan Crafted Macaroni and Cheese, Great Value Cut Green Beans, Italian Five Cheese, Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix Side Dish, Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, and Great Value Evaporated Milk.

Earlier this month, Target announced that it would be selling its lowest-priced Thanksgiving meal bundle to date in a press release. The under $20, Good & Gather frozen turkey (up to 10 lbs) meal from the retailer serves up to four people and it includes "a 5-lb. bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Stuffing Mix, Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, Favorite Day French bread and Good & Gather frozen corn," as per PEOPLE.

